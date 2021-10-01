REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 470 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday as the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital jumped to 313, breaking a record set on Tuesday.

The province also confirmed another five people have died of causes related to COVID-19, pushing the province's total number of deaths to 700.

Of the 313 COVID-19 patients, 68 are in an intensive care unit. Around 74 per cent of hospitalized cases involve people who are not fully vaccinated.

The cases are in the Far North West (18), Far North Central (1), Far North East (11), North West (44), North Central (48), North East (17), Saskatoon (85), Central West (12), Central East (32), Regina (83), South West (23), South Central (33) and South East (37) zones. Another 26 cases have pending residence information.

Eighty-four of the cases were among children under 11 not currently eligible for vaccination and 301 of the cases were among unvaccinated people ages 12 and older, combining to make up more than 80 per cent of new cases.

Another 5,574 people have recieved a COVID-19 vaccine in Saskatchewan, including 3,144 first doses.

The seven-day average of COVID-19 cases sits at 479.

PROOF OF VACCINATION, NEGATIVE TEST RULES NOW IN EFFECT

Saskatchewan has now implemented its proof of vaccination or negative test result policy for a range of businesses and venues.

Proof of either vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test is required to dine-in at restaurants and bars, event venues and indoor fitness centres.

Acceptable proofs of vaccination include:

Wallet cards received at time of immunization

A printed copy of your MySaskHealthRecord (MSHR) vaccine certificate (with or without a QR code)

A screenshot of your MSHR vaccine certificate (with or without a QR code) saved to your device

An earlier version of your MSHR COVID-19 vaccine certificate

A COVID-19 vaccine printout from Saskatchewan Health Authority Public Health

Two mobile apps have been launched to allow for easier access.

HEALTH AUTHORITY ENDS MOST ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has discontinued asymptomatic COVID-19 testing for most residents as of Friday.

As announced on Tuesday, testing will not be offered to those with no symptoms of COVID-19 unless they have been deemed a close contact or have a positive rapid antigen test result.

The SHA said in a statement streamlining testing requirements will "ensure a rapid response to outbreak management and case investigation of COVID positive individuals" to help reduce spread.