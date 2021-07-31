REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government reported 80 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, which is the highest number seen since the province fully reopened on July 11.

The new cases are in the Far Northwest (28); Far North Central (six); Far Northeast (two); Northwest (five); North Central (six); Northeast (one); Saskatoon (11); Central East (two); Regina (six); Southwest (two); South Central (one) and Southeast (seven) zones. Location information is pending for three cases.

The province also recorded 53 recoveries and no additional deaths.

There are 479 active cases across Saskatchewan, which continue to be concentrated in the northern half of the province. Forty-five per cent of active cases are in the Far North zones and 13 per cent of active cases are in Northern zones. Saskatoon accounts for 15 per cent of active cases, while Regina makes up 12 per cent.

On Friday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority issued warnings about increased COVID-19 activity in Lloydminster and Swift Current.

The province said there were 1,810 COVID-19 tests processed on Friday. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 50.

There are 46 COVID-19 patients are in hospital; 11 are in ICU in the North Central (one); Saskatoon (five); and Regina (five) zones.

VACCINATIONS

According to the province, health-care workers have administered an additional 5,308 vaccines since the last update.

As of Saturday, 1,411,497 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Saskatchewan, including 761,397 first doses and 650,100 second shots.

The SHA said Sunday is the last opportunity for children between the ages of 12 and 17 to get their first dose if they want to be fully immunized before school starts.

According to public health, children should get the shot by Aug. 1, then wait the minimum 28 days to get the second. The SHA noted it takes around two weeks for the second dose to be fully effective.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

The government said a total of 12,356 COVID-19 cases have been identified as variants of concern. Of those cases, 8,050 have been whole genome sequenced; 7,041 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 573 are Delta (B.1.617.2), 426 are Gamma (P.1), and 10 are Beta (B.1.351).