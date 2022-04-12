Sask. residents urged to prepare for approaching blizzard
Saskatchewan residents are being urged to prepare for a spring storm that is expected to bring blizzard conditions to the province.
A Colorado Low pushing up from the United States is set to create heavy snowfall and gusting winds in southern Saskatchewan, starting on Tuesday.
SaskPower is preparing for possible outages, with crews and material on standby.
Despite recent outages in southwest Saskatchewan, SaskPower said it has “ample resources” to address any potential issues caused by the storm.
“With storms that feature high wind speeds and heavy precipitation, there is always a possibility of downed lines,” a SaskPower spokesperson said in an email to CTV News.
Downed power lines and outages can be reported by calling 310-2220. Anyone who discovers downed power lines or damaged power infrastructure should stay at least 10 metres away from it.
Tips for navigating power outage can be found on the SaskPower website.
Red Cross Saskatchewan is encouraging residents to prepare for possible power outages. In a tweet, the organization said to have at least three days of emergency supplies, ensure flashlights have working batteries and to know where municipal shelters are located.
Blizzard warnings were implemented in the southeast corner of the province on Tuesday morning, including areas surrounding Estevan, Weyburn, Carlyle, Oxbow and Moosomin, according to Environment Canada.
These areas are expected to see snowfall accumulations of 30 to 50 centimetres between Tuesday and Friday. Wind gusts of 70 to 90 km/hr are also expected to reduce visibility during times of snow and blowing snow.
The City of Weyburn has been preparing for whatever the storm might bring.
“As a city, we obviously were prepping for spring and had moved all of our equipment over to spring works, so we’ve actually gone back and we’re putting the winter blades back on just so we are prepared,” Jennifer Wilkinson, the director of engineering with the City of Weyburn, said.
“We always have people on call but we basically will prep all of our staff to be on call in the emergency situation.”
She said the city, and its emergency services, are asking residents to stay off the roads as much as possible.
“Stay home. Don’t travel if you don’t have to,” Wilkinson said. “If it’s too bad for you to be going out, we don’t want to put any of our staff or the emergency services out there if we don’t have to.”
Estevan Fire Rescue asked members of the community to stock up on needed supplies and medications before the storm.
“Power outages are likely, and rural areas should be prepared for extended outages,” Estevan Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post.
It also warned that fire crews may not be able to respond to emergencies for an “extended period of time.”
Other areas outside of the blizzard warnings are also expected to see blowing snow. Regina could receive 15 to 25 centimetres of snow, while Yorkton could see 20 to 30 centimetres.
CTV Regina meteorologist Bradlyn Oakes said for parts of Manitoba and southeast Saskatchewan, the storm has the potential to be the most significant in decades.
“A lot of people are comparing it to the storm of 1997 where, in Manitoba, they had massive amounts of snow followed by a quick thaw leading to flooding,” Oakes said.
“There’s still a little bit of model variation on if areas of southeastern Saskatchewan could see even more than 50 centimetres of snow and that is still a possibility, so we’ll be watching it over the next couple of days and it’s going to last for over 48 hours.”
Environment Canada said widespread highway closures are a “near-certainty.”
Saskatchewan RCMP is encouraging drivers to delay travel during the storm if possible.
Police are asking drivers to remember to scrape all snow and ice from vehicles and slow down on slippery or snowy roads.
“If you become stranded on the highway, do not leave your vehicle. Turn on your vehicle periodically to warm up, but try to conserve fuel,” RCMP said in a news release.
“Make sure your tailpipe remains clear of ice and snow, or carbon monoxide could potentially seep into your vehicle.”
RCMP also encouraged drivers to consider stocking their vehicles with extra warm clothes, candles, matches, non-perishable snacks, a snow shovel, traction mats, booster cables and a tow rope or chain.
“Travel is expected to be extremely hazardous due to reduced visibility. Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult,” Environment Canada said in an alert.
Updated highway conditions can be found on the Saskatchewan Highway Hotline.
In light of the storm, the Government of Saskatchewan is encouraging residents to have a 72-hour preparedness kit ready.
The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency said an emergency kit should include food, bottled water, medications, a flashlight, a radio, extra batteries, a first aid kit, candles and matches, hand sanitizer or moist towelettes, important papers, extra car keys and cash, a whistle, zip-lock bag and garbage bags.
The government is also reminding residents to download the SaskAlert app, to receive public alert notifications.
“Environment Canada is the agency responsible for issuing all types and levels of weather-related alerts, including advisories and special weather statements, watches and warnings. However, weather alerts that have potential to affect life and safety will be distributed through SaskAlert,” the province said in a news release.
More details to come…
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 10 shot
A gunman in a gas mask and a construction vest set off a smoke canister on a rush-hour subway train in Brooklyn and shot at least 10 people Tuesday, authorities said. Police were scouring the city for the shooter and a rental truck.
'Beyond negligent': Health experts critical of leadership on sixth COVID wave
COVID-19 infections are soaring and hospitalizations are rising in many parts of Canada, but with most regions sticking with relaxed protective measures while providing less data and fewer updates, some medical experts are critical of how the sixth wave of the pandemic is being managed.
Toronto police charge man with murder after random shootings of two 'completely innocent' men
Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a pair of random shootings in Toronto that killed two 'completely innocent' men just going about their lives.
Canadians with mortgages brace for big Bank of Canada rate hike
The Bank of Canada is gearing up to announce its next move on interest rates this Wednesday, with Bay Street forecasters expecting a 50 basis-point increase to put Canadians with variable rate mortgages on edge and keep some prospective homebuyers on the sidelines.
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67
Gilbert Gottfried, the actor and legendary standup comic known for his raw, scorched voice and crude jokes, has died. He was 67.
Family, police appeal for help in daughter's kidnapping from Wasaga Beach, Ont.
Three months after being dragged barefoot from a home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., police are appealing to the public for information in the abduction of 37-year-old Elnaz Hajtamiri.
OPINION | Don Martin: The personal antipathy between Charest and Poilievre is damaging the Conservatives beyond repair
The sorry state of the race to become Canada’s Official Opposition Leader, traditionally a launch pad to the prime minister’s title, is antagonistically personal to a level I’ve never seen before, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Wear a mask, get boosted, regardless of various guidelines: Tam
Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam is advising Canadians to continue to wear a mask, regardless of varying jurisdictional guidelines, as the country sees a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.
Putin vows Russia will press Ukraine invasion until goals are met
Vladimir Putin vowed Tuesday that Russia's bloody offensive in Ukraine would continue until its goals are fulfilled and insisted the campaign was going as planned, despite a major withdrawal in the face of stiff Ukrainian opposition and significant losses.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man charged with murder in woman's death makes first court appearance
A man accused in the stabbing death of a 25-year-old woman made his first court appearance Tuesday morning.
-
Sask. paramedics work to send medical supplies to Ukraine
Members of the paramedic community are raising money for medical supplies to help people injured by war in Ukraine.
-
Decision on downtown Saskatoon shelter lease extension deferred
A decision to extend the lease of a homeless shelter downtown has been deferred.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba focused on health-care, affordability and the economy as part of the 2022 budget
The Manitoba government announced its proposed 2022 budget on Tuesday, with a focus on recovering from the pandemic and preparing for a better future.
-
Weather warnings expand as dangerous blizzard conditions coming to Manitoba Tuesday night
Environment Canada is warning Manitobans about 'hazardous' weather conditions that are set to touch down in the province on Tuesday night.
-
Blizzard prompts WestJet to cancel all Winnipeg and Brandon flights Wednesday
WestJet is cancelling all flights in and out of Winnipeg and Brandon on Wednesday due to the blizzard that is set to hit the province.
Calgary
-
Conservative leadership 'front runner' Pierre Poilievre returns to Calgary for campaign event
As the Conservative Party of Canada searches for its next leader, Carleton MP Pierre Poilievre appears poised to take on the role and challenge Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the next federal election.
-
Carra says police investigation centres on exchange he had with driver who nearly hit dog
Ward 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra has released a statement providing details regarding the weekend incident that led to him stepping down from his role on the Calgary Police Commission.
-
New mobile health clinic ready to roll in Calgary's downtown core
A new mobile health clinic is ready to hit the streets and provide healthcare to Calgarians in-need, with better access to the downtown core.
Edmonton
-
'Extremely worried' about opioids, Trudeau welcomes Edmonton drug decriminalization pitch
One of the first orders of business when Justin Trudeau arrived in Edmonton Monday night was to meet with the mayor, where they spoke about the opioid crisis that is killing hundreds of people in the city every year.
-
University of Alberta develops sanitization tech to kill COVID-19 virus
A new sanitization product aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19 will soon be used in Edmonton and Calgary.
-
Prime minister visits Edmonton to promote budget, supports for small businesses
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shook hands with entrepreneurs in Edmonton while promoting his Liberal government's recent budget and planned support for small businesses.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Residents of Thorold, Ont. urged to stay inside as massive fire burns
Residents of Thorold, Ont. are being told to stay indoors and close their windows after a massive fire broke out on Tuesday.
-
Toronto police charge man with murder after random shootings of two 'completely innocent' men
Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a pair of random shootings in Toronto that killed two 'completely innocent' men just going about their lives.
-
Toronto artist builds massive infinity mirror inside his apartment
In the middle of Justin Hawley's Toronto apartment stands a large and unique piece of art — a seven-foot tall infinity mirror dodecahedron.
Ottawa
-
OCDSB trustees to debate mask mandate…again
Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustees will debate for the second time in a month Tuesday evening whether students and staff should be required to wear masks in schools.
-
Ottawa police say no increased security presence following Brooklyn shooting
Ottawa police say they are not stepping up security measures in the capital following a mass shooting in Brooklyn, N.Y. earlier Tuesday.
-
More headstones vandalized in eastern Ontario
About 20 headstones have been damaged at a cemetery west of Kingston, the latest vandalism incident at a cemetery in the region.
Vancouver
-
Fire at SRO in Vancouver's Gastown 2nd in days; building will likely be demolished
It's believed everyone living in a single-room occupancy hotel has been accounted for following what was the second fire in the building in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood in a matter of days.
-
Senior left injured on Surrey roadway after hit-and-run, RCMP seek suspect
Police are asking for the public's help tracking down a hit-and-run suspect who allegedly left an injured senior lying on the roadway last month in Surrey.
-
Volunteer divers recover body of man missing since 2019 on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast
With the help of two volunteer search and recovery divers, the body of a man who went missing while canoeing on the Sunshine Coast three years ago has finally been found – bringing closure to his grieving family.
Montreal
-
Man in critical condition after shooting at Saint-Leonard car wash
Montreal police say they believe they have found a torched vehicle that could be connected to a shooting in Saint-Leonard that left one man in critical condition.
-
Quebec mom says her autistic son facing discrimination due to his race
A Quebec woman says her son, who is Black and has autism, is being treated differently because of the colour of his skin after being routinely sent home from school over the last three years due to his behaviour.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Quebec rise by 145, close to 2,000 receiving care
Quebec reported on Tuesday that COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 145 and 35 more people died due to the novel coronavirus.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Man presumed dead, woman in critical condition after incident in Nanaimo harbour
A 58-year-old woman is clinging to life in hospital and a 59-year-old man is missing and presumed drowned after an argument on a boat near Nanaimo, B.C.
-
Police reveal new development in shocking Oak Bay home invasion, machete attack
Police say they have a new lead in their investigation into a random home invasion in 2017 that left an Oak Bay, B.C., woman with severe slash wounds following a machete attack.
-
Vancouver Island librarians pause strike after reaching 'tentative agreement' with employer
After roughly a month of rotating strikes, unionized librarians have paused their job action after reaching a tentative agreement with their employer, the Vancouver Island Regional Library.
Atlantic
-
One man dead, brother in life-threatening condition after water rescue at Peggy's Cove
One man is dead and his brother has suffered life-threatening injuries after they were swept off the rocks into the water near the Peggy’s Cove lighthouse Monday night.
-
New Brunswick reports 10 deaths related to COVID-19; cases continue to rise
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 10 more deaths related to COVID-19 in the province’s weekly update on Tuesday.
-
Girl injured in accident involving school bus: N.B. RCMP
The New Brunswick RCMP says a school-aged girl has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after an accident involving a school bus in Dorchester, N.B.
Northern Ontario
-
Error exposes $6.4M of Art Gallery of Sudbury assets to Laurentian's insolvency process
A failure to get legal advice has officials at the Art Gallery of Sudbury scrambling to protect its art collection, museum building and other assets.
-
Pregnant woman, two unborn babies killed in Hwy. 11 crash, commercial driver charged
A 67-year-old man from Dorval, Que., is facing two dangerous operation charges after the commercial vehicle he was driving crashed into a passenger vehicle with two pregnant women, CTV News has learned.
-
Ontario couple who didn't buy insurance denied refund after getting COVID-19
An Ontario couple who didn't buy travel insurance said they were disappointed to learn they won't get a refund for their beach vacation after testing positive for COVID-19.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener under-13 girls’ hockey team apologizing after racial slur allegedly used against opposing player
A Kitchener under-13 girls’ hockey team is apologizing after one of its players allegedly called an opponent the N-word.
-
Shakespeare Drive in Waterloo closed Tuesday afternoon for criminal investigation
Waterloo regional police closed Shakespeare Drive between McDougall Road and Keats Way in Waterloo for several hours on Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Residents of Thorold, Ont. urged to stay inside as massive fire burns
Residents of Thorold, Ont. are being told to stay indoors and close their windows after a massive fire broke out on Tuesday.