Sask.'s minimum age to buy tobacco, vape products is about to increase

Starting Feb. 1 Saskatchewan residents will have to be 19 to buy tobacco and vape products.

Legislation to up the age from 18 was passed last October in the legislature.

Saskatchewan will join five other provinces in setting the smoking and vaping age at 19.

The legal age in neighbouring Manitoba and Alberta is still 18.

Prince Edward Island has the highest age limit; residents must be 21 years old to buy smoking, vaping products.

In a news release, the province says that retailers will be responsible for making sure the products are not sold to anyone younger than 19.

“Government-issued identification containing the person's photograph, date of birth and signature (e.g. a passport or driver's license) is required to confirm age,” the province said in the release.

Businesses selling the products will also be required to change signage reflecting the age change. Signs must also be visible at all times at the cash register, the province said.

For the remainder of the month, new stickers reflecting the change will be mailed out to retailers around Saskatchewan.

The province said that additional stickers are available at local public health offices or by downloading and colour-printing the signage directly from the Signs for Tobacco and Vapour Product Retailers webpage.

The change will mean tobacco and vape products will have the same age restriction as alcohol and cannabis in Saskatchewan.

-- With files from Josh Lynn.