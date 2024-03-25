Sask.'s refusal to collect carbon tax has support from Canadians across the country

Fifty-eight per cent of Saskatchewan residents who took part in a recent poll feel the province is doing the right thing by refusing to collect federal carbon tax for natural gas and electric home heating.

The poll, conducted online by the Angus Reid Forum, asked 117 residents in Saskatchewan if they felt the provincial government was making the right decision in its refusal to collect the carbon tax.

The same question was asked across Canada, with the majority of respondents in most provinces saying the Saskatchewan government is doing the right thing by not collecting carbon tax for home heating.

That included Atlantic Canada, where 61 per cent of the 150 polled felt that the province was doing the right thing with its carbon tax fight.

(Angus Reid Institute)Atlantic Canada benefited from the federal government’s carbon tax pause on home heating oil announced in October 2023 .

In Alberta, 71 per cent of the 155 asked said Saskatchewan is making the right decision.

Overall 54 per cent of the 1,602 in total who were asked felt that Saskatchewan is right with its refusal to remit carbon tax.

Twenty-four per cent overall felt that Saskatchewan is in the wrong with its decision.

Ironically, Saskatchewan had the highest percentage of people regionally who said they felt the province was making the wrong decision (34 per cent).

Quebec had the next highest percentage of respondents who believe Saskatchewan is in the wrong at 27 per cent.

In Alberta, only 17 per cent of those polled said Saskatchewan made the wrong decision.

The Angus Reid Institute said it conducted the poll online from March 20-22 among 1,602 randomized Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum.

“For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 2 percentage points, 19 times out of 20,” Angus Reid said.

The full poll can be read here.