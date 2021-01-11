REGINA -- A promising volleyball player from Fort Qu’Appelle is gaining attention from Team Canada.

Elyse Allard was selected to train with the Volleyball Canada National Excellence Program in Richmond, B.C. from September to December of last year.

Volleyball Canada held identification camps across Canada looking for Under 18 players to train with the national team program staff. Allard was one of 16 players chosen from more than 300 across the country.

The 17-year-old was the only player from Saskatchewan selected. Allard has been on provincial teams and plays for the Sask Stealth volleyball club in Regina.

“We had about six girls from Ontario, five from B.C. There was one from Nova Scotia, so her and I were like solo soldiers,” Allard laughed.

“I don’t think it really hit me how crazy the opportunity was until I actually got there. The level of training is so much higher, but it was really good.”

Allard, who plays the middle blocker position, juggled three hours of training a day with school. She hopes this is the first step in her journey to represent Team Canada at the Olympic Games.

