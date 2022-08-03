Sask. wants more control over immigrant selection as hospitality jobs go unfilled
Saskatchewan’s hospitality industry is in dire need of employees, as 5,000 jobs are currently unfilled.
“We do have to look at employment from outside of our borders. Now whether that’s outside of Saskatchewan borders and looking at other provinces or outside of the Canadian borders, we have to make sure that we’re exploring all options,” Jim Bence from Hospitality Saskatchewan said.
Farmers are also in need of workers as harvest approaches.
Saskatchewan wants more control over immigration. It said the federal approval process is moving along too slowly.
“I mean they’re taking upwards of 40 months right now to actually process immigration requests. We’re taking between two to six weeks on the selection side of the equation so you know 40 months is just not acceptable,” minister of immigration Jeremy Harrison said.
One source of new workers for Saskatchewan has been the influx of people fleeing the war in Ukraine. Another flight with 230 people is expected this month but there are concerns that the federal government may soon cap the number of applications under the emergency Visa program.
It’s something Harrison feels would be a monumental mistake.
“I wish the federal government would be there with more supports,” Harrison said. “I wish the federal government would be more active in their approach on this file but they’re not and that’s why we as a province have stepped up to do these things.”
Saskatchewan hopes to bring many more flights of displaced Ukrainians to Canada. It says it will soon have done more to help as a single province than the federal government’s entire effort.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'The most expensive part of your years': Parents feel inflation's squeeze
With inflation at a nearly 40-year high, Canadians are feeling the financial strain. In a six-part series this summer, people at different stages of their lives detail where they're being hit the hardest.
Hearing pain of Canada school survivors felt like slaps, Pope says
Pope Francis said on Wednesday he felt the pain of survivors of Canada's residential school system 'like slaps' and that the Catholic Church has to face up to its responsibility for institutions that abused children and tried to erase indigenous cultures.
Missing woman found dead on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, major crimes investigating
A missing woman from Coquitlam, B.C., was found dead on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside late last month, police say.
'It sounded like bombs': Hailstorm damages dozens of cars on Alta. highway
Gibran Marquez made a phone call he never wants to make again. Marquez was one of many people trapped in a massive hail storm near Red Deer, Alta., which left dozens of vehicles damaged and drivers and passengers bruised and confused along the side of the QEII highway.
Snowbirds cancel Penticton show after crash in northern B.C.
The Canadian Forces Snowbirds will not perform in Penticton, B.C., Wednesday after an aircraft was damaged shortly after take-off this week.
Why Pelosi went to Taiwan, and why China's angry
When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew into Taiwan on an Air Force passenger jet Tuesday, she became the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island. China announced military maneuvers in retaliation, even as Taiwanese officials welcomed her and she headed to her hotel.
Toronto General Hospital under critical care bed alert amid staff shortages
The University Health Network (UHN) says the three intensive care units at Toronto General Hospital are at or near capacity as the health-care system struggles to keep up with demand.
Boy, 7, attacked by cougar in central Alberta
A seven-year-old boy is recovering in hospital after being attacked by a cougar north of Rocky Mountain House on the weekend. Chay Feuser, Cason Feuser’s mom, said her son was staying with his two sisters and a family friend, Alicia, at a campsite near Buster Creek, Alta., Sunday morning when the animal attacked.
Conjoined twins connected at the brain successfully separated after doctors collaborate virtually
Doctors have successfully separated a pair of 3-year-old twin boys fused at the brain after months of cross-continental planning through a virtual reality operating theatre.
Saskatoon
-
People in Saskatoon asked to check property as search for missing mom, son continues
More than a week ago a Saskatoon mother and her son were reported missing, now a call is going out for property owners to look for anything out the ordinary.
-
Saskatoon group welcomes cash to increase HIV testing — but says more support needed
Saskatoon-based Prairie Harm Reduction says new federal cash to boost HIV testing was needed.
-
New child and youth psychiatric admissions on hold in Prince Albert
The Saskatchewan Health Authority says it has paused new admissions to the child and youth inpatient mental health and psychiatric unit in Prince Albert while recruitment is underway for child and youth psychiatrists.
Winnipeg
-
Tornado touches down in Manitoba, no damage reported: Environment Canada
It was brief, but a tornado touched down in Manitoba, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Report shows rise in violations involving child sexual abuse
A new report from the Canadian Centre for Child Protection is revealing a disturbing trend that shows a sharp rise in the number of reported violations involving child sexual abuse.
-
'The most expensive part of your years': Parents feel inflation's squeeze
With inflation at a nearly 40-year high, Canadians are feeling the financial strain. In a six-part series this summer, people at different stages of their lives detail where they're being hit the hardest.
Calgary
-
South Calgary Health Centre shortens urgent care hours due to staffing challenges
A Calgary health facility is shortening the amount of time it offers urgent care due to staffing issues.
-
Calgary vet warns dog owners to be aware of harmful affects of foxtail
As more people and their pets spend time outdoors, Calgary veterinarians are once again warning about the potentially harmful affects of foxtail grass.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary could see showers or a thunderstorm Thursday, warming on the weekend
Cooling after today, warming for the weekend
Edmonton
-
Raptors to play NBA preseason game in Edmonton in October
Edmontonians will have the chance to see the Toronto Raptors play in their own city this fall.
-
Motorcyclist survives crash in north Edmonton
A motorcyclist survived a crash Tuesday evening with serious but not life-threatening injuries, police say.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cool, cloudy and some occasional showers
"Chill" week continues in Edmonton and across much of central and northern Alberta.
Toronto
-
Ford to make an announcement today
Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement in Stratford Wednesday morning.
-
'Renowned' Ontario doctor who worked until 102 dies
A 'renowned' Ontario doctor, who worked until 102 years old and is one of the oldest people to ever practice medicine in North America, has died.
-
'Exceptionally' hot and humid weather expected to sweep southern Ontario
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Wednesday for most of southern Ontario.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa school bus authority 'cautiously optimistic' all routes will be covered this fall
There is cautious optimism within the student transportation industry about starting the new school year with a full slate of bus routes, after last school year brought numerous cancellations because of driver shortages.
-
Police seize handgun, lay stunt driving charges, and pour out 70 open drinks over long weekend
Two men are facing a list of charges after police seized a loaded handgun in the ByWard Market over the long weekend.
-
Ontario health minister refuses to acknowledge whether hospital shutdowns are acceptable
The Ontario Liberals are calling on Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Sylvia Jones to break weeks of silence and address growing hospital emergency room and intensive care unit closures.
Vancouver
-
Snowbirds cancel Penticton show after crash in northern B.C.
The Canadian Forces Snowbirds will not perform in Penticton, B.C., Wednesday after an aircraft was damaged shortly after take-off this week.
-
Missing woman found dead on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, major crimes investigating
A missing woman from Coquitlam, B.C., was found dead on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside late last month, police say.
-
Water-bomber aircraft experienced engine failure during operations near B.C. wildfire
A water-bomber aircraft involved in firefighting efforts in British Columbia made a forced landing Tuesday.
Montreal
-
2 dead in 2 separate shootings in Montreal
Two men are dead in two separate shootings in Montreal.
-
Pope Francis in Quebec: Accounts from the ground
Pope Francis was in Quebec for just under three days, drawing far fewer people to the Plains of Abraham than many expected while receiving mixed reviews for his apology to Indigenous people and hope for reconciliation.
-
Montreal seniors home confirms outbreak of Legionnaire's disease
The Sunrise assisted living home on St-Jean Boulevard in Dollard-des-Ormeaux has confirmed an outbreak of Legionnaire's disease in the building that sent two people to hospital last week.
Vancouver Island
-
'I no longer have confidence': BC Housing CEO stepping down, citing recent violence against homeless
BC Housing CEO Shayne Ramsey is stepping down from the organization, saying he no longer has confidence he can "solve the complex problems facing us at BC Housing."
-
Nanaimo shotgun shooting sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries
A 43-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital and another man is in police custody facing a possible attempted-murder charge after a shooting Monday near the visitor information centre in Nanaimo, B.C.
-
24 people rescued after whale-watching boat takes on water off Vancouver Island
Twenty-one passengers and three crewmembers aboard a whale-watching vessel were rescued Saturday after their boat began taking on water off the west coast of Vancouver Island.
Atlantic
-
Hot and sticky: Heat warnings issued for much of mainland Nova Scotia
Nova Scotians are being warned to prepare for an extended period of hot and sticky weather. Starting today, the temperature is expected to rise to between 29 C and 32 C, but the humidity will make it feel much hotter than that.
-
Forced out: Dartmouth tenants told to leave apartments after buildings sold
People who live in a couple of older apartment buildings in north end Dartmouth, N.S., say they're being tossed out now that the owner has sold the properties.
-
Nova Scotia legislature votes down pay raise for politicians
Nova Scotia's legislature wrapped up a short summer session on Tuesday with the passage of a bill rescinding a recommended 12.6 per cent pay raise for its members.
Northern Ontario
-
Three Sudbury youths charged after victim shot in the face with pellet gun
Three young people are facing charges after a victim was shot in the face Tuesday with a pellet gun in New Sudbury.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect in northeastern Ont.
Several communities in northeastern Ontario are under a severe thunderstorm watch, Environment Canada said Wednesday.
-
Mattawa resident killed when vehicle and moose collide on Hwy. 17
A 60-year-old resident of Mattawa was killed July 30 when a moose and a vehicle collided on Highway 17 in Calvin Township near North Bay.
Kitchener
-
Ford to make an announcement today
Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement in Stratford Wednesday morning.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Waterloo-Wellington, ping pong ball size hail, tornados possible in some areas
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Waterloo Region and Wellington County as unsettled weather continues to move through the region.
-
'It’s been a nightmare': Kitchener, Ont. father faces deportation after 31 years in Canada
Jamie Carrasco is facing deportation to Nicaragua after being accused of crimes against humanity while serving under the Sandinista National Liberation Front Government from 1983 to 1989.