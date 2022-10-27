Sask. workers rallying against SLGA layoffs

Workers gathered at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building to rally against the government’s decision to sell Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) stores and layoff hundreds employees.

The decision will result in more than 350 layoffs, according to the Saskatchewan Government and General Employees’ Union (SGEU).

SGEU members were encouraged to attend the rally, organized by the SFL, to speak out against the decision to privatize liquor retailers. The SFL will also be rallying for increased wages in the province.

The SFL is currently holding its 66th annual convention in Regina with this year’s theme labeled “Speaking Up.”

Saskatchewan's Minister of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Don Morgan was scheduled to speak at the convention Thursday morning but canceled his appearance.

The rally will be held in front of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building from 11 a.m to 12 p.m

More details to come…