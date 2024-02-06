Saskatchewan applies to intervene in legal challenges against federal firearms legislation
The Government of Saskatchewan has applied to intervene in several legal challenges against federal firearms legislation.
The original challenges were heard in Ottawa in April 2023 by the Federal Court of Canada. They were dismissed on Oct. 30. A month later, four of the applicants, including the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights, filed appeals.
Justice Minister and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre originally announced the province’s move on Feb. 2.
"We believe in the merits of this case on administrative and constitutional grounds," Eyre told the Saskatoon Wildlife Federation. "The federal ban already includes up to 1,800 'variants,' will cost billions of dollars, and directly conflicts with sections of the Criminal Code which state that firearms that can reasonably be used for hunting or sporting purposes cannot be banned.”
Bill C-21 became law in December 2023 nearly a year after it was introduced.
It originally contained measures to tighten gun laws such as “red flag” and “yellow flag” provisions related to gun owners posing a risk to themselves or others as well as increased penalties for firearm related offences.
However, it was notably expanded to include a “technical definition” of what constitutes a prohibited assault-style firearm, provisions to make it illegal to buy ghost guns, wording to make clear the government’s intent to uphold Indigenous treaty rights among other measures.
The law also includes a national freeze on the sale, purchase or transfer of handguns.
In response to the federal law, the province introduced The Saskatchewan Firearms Act in spring of 2023.
The province has also allocated $8.9 million to the Saskatchewan Firearms Office in part of its commitment to address violent gun crime, supporting police investigations into illegal firearms and promoting responsible firearms ownership.
“Saskatchewan is firm in its opposition to the federal firearms ban, which unfairly targets law-abiding firearms owners and will have little impact on firearms-related crime,” Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman said in a news release.
“We believe in taking tangible action, such as the measures included in The Saskatchewan Firearms Act and our ongoing investment in the Saskatchewan Firearms Office, to increase responsible firearms safety in our province.”
No date has been set for the hearing of the appeals.
CTV News reached out to the Ministry of Public Safety for comment but did not receive a response by the time of publishing.
