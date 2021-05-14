REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government says it will be filing an amicus brief in support of U.S. states fighting President Joe Biden’s decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline.

"While we have no desire to wade into American politics, we must take every opportunity we can to stand up for Saskatchewan's economy," Minister of Justice and Attorney General Gordon Wyant said in a statement.

The province said it will hire an American law firm to prepare and file the amicus brief, which the government said is similar to filing for intervenor status in Canadian courts.

The government said Saskatchewan’s brief will “focus on the implications of the decision to cancel the Keystone XL Pipeline on Saskatchewan, its economy and its people.”

According to a press release, 21 states – including Texas and Montana – began litigation against the Biden administration in March 2021 after the president signed an Executive Order cancelling the permit for the pipeline in January.

The Keystone XL pipeline was first proposed in 2008. It would start in Alberta and pass through Saskatchewan before crossing the Saskatchewan-Montana border and delivering oil to refineries in Texas.

More to come…