REGINA -- Saskatchewan has lost its challenge against the carbon tax, following a decision from the Supreme Court of Canada saying the federal carbon pricing is constitutional.

This is a breaking news update. More to come...

The tax has been a main source of conflict between Ottawa and the Saskatchewan government since it was first brought in by the Liberal party three years ago.

The Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act was introduced in the House of Commons on March 28, 2018. The legislation imposed a federal carbon tax on provinces that did not have their own carbon pricing system.

The Saskatchewan government launched a constitutional challenge in April 2018, claiming the federal government did not have the right to impose the tax on provinces.

The case first went to the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal, which ruled against the provincial government in May 2019. The government then decided to take the matter to the Supreme Court.

Other provinces have also challenged the levy. An appeals court in Ontario ruled in 2019 that the legislation was constitutional. In 2020, the Alberta Court of Appeal said it was not.

Fighting the carbon tax was part of the Sask Party’s platform in last fall’s provincial election.

During a campaign speech, Premier Scott Moe said if the Saskatchewan government wins its court fight against Ottawa, all SaskPower customers can expect to save an additional $150 million total per year.

Ahead of the prime minister’s Throne Speech in September, Moe wrote a letter to Justin Trudeau reiterating his opposition to the tax and asking for a pause on the federal pollution charge until the Supreme Court hears Saskatchewan’s challenge of the policy.

In September, the Supreme Court of Canada reserved judgement on the case after two days of hearings and presentations from dozens of parties from multiple provinces.

Premier Scott Moe will be providing comment of the Supreme Court’s ruling from the Legislative Building in Regina at 12 p.m. CST. You can watch it live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

With files from The Canadian Press and CTVNews.ca