Saskatchewan Roughriders' new play-by-play voice revealed

The next radio play-by-play voice for the Saskatchewan Roughriders on 620 CKRM will be Dave Thomas.

An announcement was made on 620 CKRM’s SportsCage Wednesday afternoon live from Mosaic Stadium.

Thomas has previous experience calling games for the University of Saskatchewan Huskies as well as Saskatoon Hilltops.

The Weyburn Saskatchewan product will call all Riders’ games, with Luc Mullinder continuing to provide colour commentary.

Harvard Media also announced that Justin Dunk from 3DownNation will be joining game day broadcasts and will provide both pre and post game analysis via a phone-in show along with Wes Cates.

The host of the long running SportsCage show will remain as is with Barney Shynkaruk and will be a separate role from the play-by-play position, according to Harvard Media.

Thomas takes over for Michael Ball who called games for two seasons before it was announced in January that he would not return for the 2024 season.

Before Ball, now Winnipeg Blue Bombers voice Derek Taylor called games for two seasons after long time announcer Rod Pedersen left the position.

The Riders open the 2024 regular season June 8 in Edmonton following preseason games on May 20 and 25th.