Saskatchewan scout camp reeling after vandals cost thousands in damages

A Saskatchewan not-for-profit is reeling after vandals inflicted thousands of dollars of damages at the Good Spirit Scout Camp.

The break-in occurred just after the Victoria Day long weekend, according to information released by Saskatchewan RCMP on July 16.

“Someone came in and did a horrible vandalism act, they broke almost every window, busted down a couple doors, they expelled all the fire extinguishers and stole them,” explained Kent Latimer, camp administrator for Good Spirit Scout Camp.

Latimer said the cost to fix everything totals around $20,000.

A Go-Fund Me is in place to help cover the not-for-profit group.

“We’re about half way there right now, the community and surrounding area has helped us incredibly,” he expressed.

“We’re grateful for everyone who has contributed money. We’ve had donations come from as far way as Phoenix, Arizona.”

Around 12:35 p.m. on May 23, Canora RCMP received a report of a break-in and mischief at the camp. An investigation found that an unknown individual or individuals broke into several buildings at the camp and caused extensive damage.

Organizers at the camp estimate that around $20,000 of damages were inflicted during the Victoria Day long weekend incident. (Sierra D'Souza Butts/CTV News)

The Good Spirit Scout Camp is utilized for an annual overnight camping program for youth in the region, which brings in about 400 kids throughout the year.

“We had to cancel one weekend camp already. The camp is generally used in the fall and winter,” Latimer explained.

“It hasn’t affected the summer activities much, but if we don’t get it up and rolling it will affect many kids.”

A group of volunteers will be helping to repair the campsite on Saturday, July 20. Latimer said having support from the community has been great.

“Any donations from the community will be greatly appreciated,” he expressed.

“If anybody knows any information at all on this, please contact Crime Stoppers or Canora RCMP. If anyone knows anything please step up and call because if people get away with this there will be no end to it.”

Good Spirit Scout Camp is located around 220 kilometres northeast of Regina.

-With files from Caitlin Brezinski.