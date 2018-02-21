

CTV Regina





SaskPower is expanding its smart meter installation program to more commercial and industrials customers across Saskatchewan.

The Crown corporation says safety testing is complete on a small roll out of 584 meters, meant to test software and functionality. According to SaskPower, the meters all operated as planned. Only one meter malfunctioned and stopped working, which the Crown says is to be expected for small percentages of electronic devices.

SaskPower will be expanding the program to 7,500 commercial and industrial customers. So far, it doesn’t have a timeline for residential meters.