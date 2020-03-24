REGINA -- The Regina Public School Board wants children to be kept off school ground play equipment until further notice.

“The COVID-19 virus can linger on surfaces such as plastic and metal for several days and could potentially be transmitted by playing in school playgrounds and touching playground equipment that others have touched. This includes slides, swings, teeter-totters, jungle gyms and other equipment,” the school board said in a news release.

According to the school board, this equipment is not being cleaned or sanitized while schools are closed.

“It is difficult to tell young people that they cannot play and is perhaps one of the hardest parts of the current requirements to practice social distancing. We are confident, however, that all of our school families and communities can help young people find other ways to play, to exercise and to learn,” the release says.