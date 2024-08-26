Second Costco site in Regina has zoning approved

A second Costco is one step closer to becoming a reality in Regina, as the zoning application has been approved.

The proposal was first outlined in a July 24 public notice that featured several concept images of the 22.6 acre site at 8701 Dewdney Avenue, in the west end of Regina. The development would include 1,284 total parking stalls and a fuel station.

On Aug. 21, the City of Regina’s development officer approved the zoning application.

Those who would be directly affected by the new Costco were notified through signage on the subject property and written notice was sent to all properties within the Westerra neighbourhood.

Out of 620 comments submitted, 19 were completely opposed, 35 would accept the proposal if the features were different, 566 supported the proposal, and three responded “other.”

Those opposed identified traffic impacts, an inappropriate location, and smaller-scale retail as potential issues.

Those who would accept the proposal if features were different identified an inappropriate location, fuel station offerings, expanded transit services, and traffic impacts as potential issues.

Those in support said a new Costco would alleviate pressures on the existing Costco, create new jobs, and be a catalyst for future retail.

Barring any compliance issues with criteria in the discretionary use application, the plans should continue to progress.

More details to come.

-With files from David Prisciak