'Secure Firearms, Safe Communities': Sask. begins gun safety campaign

Residents in Saskatchewan can expect to see a lot of ads promoting firearm safety as the province begins a new safety campaign.

Messaging will be broadcast on radio, billboards and social media throughout the winter months, according to a news release from the province.

This year’s tagline is “Secure firearms. Safe Communities.”

"Firearms safety is everyone's responsibility," Chief Firearms Officer Robert Freberg said in the release.

"By ensuring firearms and ammunition are always properly stored and safety practices are followed, we can ensure the safety of firearms owners and users across the province.”

Spokespeople for the campaign will include Team Canada target shooting athlete and coach Sasha and Cameron Krakowka, Elder and former senator Nolan Henderson, Sask. Wildlife Federation President David Yorke and SARM president Ray Orb.

The province encourages firearm owners to get and maintain their Possession and Acquisition License (PAL/RPAL) and to ensure that their firearms and ammunition are always stored properly.

Other safety tips highlighted by the province include learning to safely load, handle and store every firearm you own, never pointing a firearm at anything you don’t want to shoot, storing ammunition separately or locking it up, unloading firearms before they are stored and locking firearms up in a cabinet or attaching a secure locking device.

The province’s campaign begins Nov. 27 and is set to end in March of 2024.