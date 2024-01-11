Security footage shows people passing by Regina man who died on street corner
Disturbing video has surfaced surrounding the death of a Regina transit passenger last month.
On Dec. 30, a man fell as he stepped off a bus in Regina’s Eastview neighbourhood. He was unable to get up and spent hours trying to flag down motorists before he passed away.
Security cameras at a nearby business captured the incident, which shows the man getting off the bus and falling down, with no one stopping to help him despite his best efforts.
“As he was getting out the door, he fell. You could tell that he must have hurt himself but the bus driver waited for a couple of seconds and then took off,” said Jeff Holt, the owner of Flatlander Express.
“He laid there from 8 a.m. until we could tell at least until midnight with some movement trying to wave people down and nobody stopped to check on this guy. He would kind of get up a much as he could and wave his arm and nobody had stopped for the poor gentleman that had fell out of the bus.”
About seven and a half hours later, a cyclist called 911. By then, the man had passed away in the winter cold.
“Well the way I felt, what kind of society as we. You know we are driving by somebody and nobody, I guess the fear factor hits everybody and nobody wants to stop and help anybody anymore,” Holt said.
Regina Transit says it’s saddened to hear of the death but would not comment on whether policies were followed. Police say nothing criminal took place.
“Under review, in terms of what happened, how it happened and then just educationally how to learn from it going forward to ensure that it doesn’t happen again,” said Mayor Sandra Masters.
Flatlander Express says it released its security camera video to raise public awareness. It believes that in cases like this, motorists should at least roll down their window and inquire if help is needed. Regina police say that if something doesn’t seem right, 911 should be called.
Jeff Holt, the owner of Flatlander Express. (Wayne Mantyka / CTV News)
On Dec. 31, Regina police were dispatched to the 100 block of 4th Avenue East at around 3:30 a.m.
Officers soon discovered the man’s body and confirmed he was deceased.
A death investigation was launched in coordination with the Saskatchewan’s Coroners Service. Two days later, police deemed the death was not criminal in nature.
Regina police have said they will not release the name of the deceased.
Shopping Trends
