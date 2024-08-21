Severe thunderstorm risk persists for southern Sask.: ECCC
It could be another day of active weather for parts of southern Saskatchewan Wednesday as Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is again warning of the potential for strong thunderstorm activity.
A moderate risk of severe thunderstorms is being forecasted by ECCC for areas north of Yorkton and through Regina and Moose Jaw.
Additionally, ECCC says there is a high risk of severe thunderstorm activity for regions south of Regina including the Weyburn and Estevan areas.
“Storms that form this afternoon could bring heavy rain, damaging winds, hail and even tornadoes,” ECCC said in a post on X.
Regions where the risk of severe thunderstorm activity is high could see wind gusts in excess of 100 kilometres per hour, hail three to five centimetres in size and tornadoes.
Areas where the risk is moderate could see 90 kilometre per hour wind gusts, hail that is two to four centimetres and tornadoes.
Temperatures are also expected to be above seasonal again Thursday for Regina with a high of 29 C in the forecast.
The average daytime high for Aug. 21 is about 24.9 C, according to ECCC.
Current watches and warnings can be seen here.
Multiple Jewish organizations, hospitals across Canada receive identical bomb threats
Police in multiple cities across Canada are responding to bomb threats that were sent to Jewish organizations, synagogues and some hospitals this morning.
BREAKING 'Intimate partner violence' led to triple homicide in McCreary: Manitoba RCMP
A 'horrific act of intimate partner violence' is what led to a triple homicide in McCreary, Man. last week according to RCMP.
Tory MP deletes post that claimed cost of living is driving parents to traffic kids
Conservative MP Michelle Ferreri has deleted a post on X that claimed the affordability crisis has driven parents to traffic their kids.
Global Affairs Canada 'very proud' of $9M NYC condo purchase, says consul general Tom Clark didn't influence
Canada's consul general in New York Tom Clark did not influence the government's decision to purchase his new official residence, a senior Global Affairs Canada official told MPs Wednesday.
'Caught me by surprise': Rare 'blue' frog spotted in Nova Scotia
When a Nova Scotia woman set out on a walk, she ended up discovering something very colourful - a rare 'blue' frog.
Boaters urged to seek shelter as 'waterspout watch' issued for coastal B.C.
Environment Canada has issued a waterspout watch for British Columbia's South Coast, urging mariners to prepare for the potentially dangerous weather phenomena.
Alicia Silverstone is 'alive and well' after concern over her possibly poisonous snack
'Clueless' star Alicia Silverstone sparked concern after she posted a video in which she took a bite into what some of her followers speculated was poisonous fruit.
Commuters, billions of dollars could be affected by rail strike; Trudeau urges deal
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging negotiators to reach a deal to prevent an unprecedented railway stoppage that could have an economic impact worth billions of dollars.
2 found in trunk of car speeding 50 km/h over the limit in Ottawa
Ottawa police caught a group of eight people in a five-seater vehicle speeding 50 km/h over the speed limit on Greenbank Road in Ottawa's Barrhaven neighbourhood.
