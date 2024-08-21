Severe thunderstorm risk persists for southern Sask.: ECCC

It could be another day of active weather for parts of southern Saskatchewan Wednesday as Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is again warning of the potential for strong thunderstorm activity.

A moderate risk of severe thunderstorms is being forecasted by ECCC for areas north of Yorkton and through Regina and Moose Jaw.

Additionally, ECCC says there is a high risk of severe thunderstorm activity for regions south of Regina including the Weyburn and Estevan areas.

“Storms that form this afternoon could bring heavy rain, damaging winds, hail and even tornadoes,” ECCC said in a post on X.

Regions where the risk of severe thunderstorm activity is high could see wind gusts in excess of 100 kilometres per hour, hail three to five centimetres in size and tornadoes.

Areas where the risk is moderate could see 90 kilometre per hour wind gusts, hail that is two to four centimetres and tornadoes.

Temperatures are also expected to be above seasonal again Thursday for Regina with a high of 29 C in the forecast.

The average daytime high for Aug. 21 is about 24.9 C, according to ECCC.

Current watches and warnings can be seen here.