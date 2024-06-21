REGINA
Regina

    • Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Regina, parts of southern Sask.

    (File photo) (File photo)
    Share

    A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Regina and parts of southern Saskatchewan.

    The alert came from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) just after 12:30 p.m. Friday for Regina, Moose Jaw, and the Rural Municipalities (RM) of Whiska Creek, Arlington, Auvergne, Hillsborough, Baildon, Abernethy, and Arm River.

    According to the alert, conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may be capable of producing heavy rain, large hail, and strong wind gusts.

    ECCC advises people to go inside if they hear thunder, since lightning will follow. Severe thunderstorms can also produce tornadoes, so people are advised to practice caution.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Severe and dangerous weather hits many areas around the world

    Much of central and eastern Canada had to contend with soaring temperature and humidity this week as a heat dome blanketed large areas of the country. The stagnant weather pattern produced record-setting high temperatures in Ontario, Quebec, and Atlantic Canada.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News