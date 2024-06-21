Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Regina, parts of southern Sask.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Regina and parts of southern Saskatchewan.

The alert came from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) just after 12:30 p.m. Friday for Regina, Moose Jaw, and the Rural Municipalities (RM) of Whiska Creek, Arlington, Auvergne, Hillsborough, Baildon, Abernethy, and Arm River.

According to the alert, conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may be capable of producing heavy rain, large hail, and strong wind gusts.

ECCC advises people to go inside if they hear thunder, since lightning will follow. Severe thunderstorms can also produce tornadoes, so people are advised to practice caution.