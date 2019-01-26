

CTV Regina





Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Southern Saskatchewan as severe winter weather approaches on Saturday.

Warm air from the pacific will bring in some above zero degree temperatures to Southwestern Saskatchewan throughout the day on Saturday. Residents spanning from Meadow Lake to Regina could experience mixed precipitation with some patches of freezing rain.

The system could move into the northern and eastern grain belt, bringing with it eight to 14 cm of snow between Saturday evening and Sunday. Wind gusts of 70 km/h, falling temperatures and blowing snow will accompany the system on Sunday afternoon.

Residents throughout southern Saskatchewan can expect reduced visibility for several hours on Sunday following the cold front.

Environment Canada is asking residents stay alert for updated bulletins, watches and warnings and monitor further alerts and forecasts.