SGI's new impaired driving campaign focuses on prevention

On Thursday, Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) previewed its impaired driving awareness campaign in Regina, which included a 30-second video and radio ad.

Barbara Cross, SGI’s executive vice president, said they have done many campaigns in the past that focus on the outcome of impaired driving, but this year’s campaign focuses on prevention.

“The shift coincides with what appears to be a shift in attitudes toward impaired driving in Saskatchewan,” she said.

She said in the last five years, there have been fewer collisions and injuries relating to impaired driving, but is still a serious problem.

“We have made progress, but impaired driving remains a stubborn problem with a devastating human cost. It’s important for everyone to take their responsibility seriously.”

The video shows a group of friends going to a house party. Before they walk in, they visualize how they can get home at the end of the night, including taking an Uber or taxi, getting a ride from a family member, or taking the bus.

“We’ve got options,” one of the friends says at the end of the video, which features the Great Big Sea song, “When I’m Up (I Can’t Get Down).”

Dustin Duncan, the minister responsible for SGI, said the campaign resonates with people in Saskatchewan and pointed to the lyrics of the song.

“It’s positive, it’s lighthearted, but it has a clear message,” he said.

“It won’t be long until we head into the holiday season … this campaign will serve as a friendly reminder that if you choose to celebrate with alcohol, cannabis, or anything else that impairs you, it’s important to remember that you have options to plan a safe ride home.”

SGI’s new Find a Safe Ride Campaign coincides with its November traffic safety spotlight.

The campaign video will air across the province beginning on Nov. 6 on TV, online, and in movie theatres.

The campaign will also include billboards, radio, and newspapers.