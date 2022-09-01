SHA, Extendicare reach agreement to transition operations of long-term care homes

Extendicare and the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) reached an agreement to transition operations of five special care homes in Saskatchewan to the province, a news release said.

The SHA said the agreement is effective Oct. 9, pending a final agreement.

“With the agreement in principle in place, the SHA can confirm it will assume responsibility for the collective bargaining units and unionized employees as of the transition date and will make offers of employment to non-unionized Extendicare employees transferring to the SHA. This approach will ensure our goal of a smooth transition with few changes for residents,” a release said.

Further details of the agreement were not made available because the overall agreement still needs to be finalized, the SHA said.

An investigation of Extendicare was launched by the province after a deadly COVID-19 outbreak at Parkside Extendicare in Regina in November of 2020 that eventually saw 194 out of 198 residents contract COVID-19 which resulted in 39 deaths.

The SHA assumed full responsibility for Extendicare’s five long-term care homes in the province in October of 2021 after a co-management agreement began in early August of that year.

The provincial ombudsman also released a report in August of 2021 that stated “Parkside was unprepared for the COVID-19 outbreak."

Three of Extendicare’s homes are located in Regina, one is in Saskatoon and the other in Moose Jaw.