REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is reducing the hours of its drive-thru testing site in Regina.

Effective Sunday, the drive-thru testing site will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In a press release, the health authority said “this will allow the SHA to better meet the current demand for testing and redeploy employees to meet other needs within the system, including mobile testing capacity.”

The SHA said it will monitor testing demand in Regina and readjust the drive-thru testing site’s hours of operation if necessary.