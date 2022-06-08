'Share our farm': Children take part in field trip to learn about agriculture

Norquay, Sask. -

Over 100 children took a field trip to a farm near Norquay, Sask. to participate in a program called Food Farm.

Food Farm aims to teach children about Saskatchewan’s agriculture industry. It has been hosted by Jennifer Lindgren and her family for five years.

“I wanted to share my knowledge of agriculture and be able to pass it on to other kids, especially ones that don’t farm, to share our farm with them,” Lindgren explained.

Several booths were set up to represent the different areas of agriculture.

The livestock section showcased sheep and cattle.

Austin Jansen learned that a sheep’s tail needs to be cut off to avoid an infection, “If you don’t cut off its’ tail, bugs can grow and spread to other parts of its body and die,” Jansen said.

Another student learned about farm machinery. “The sprayer spreads stuff all around the fields,” said Serenity Lozinski-Price.

The seeding station was a favourite for student Kasey Vanin, “You can’t plant a seed too high up because it won’t grow and it might drown,” he said.

Vanin and the other students will return to the Lindgren farm in the fall, just in time for harvest season.