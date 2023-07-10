'Sharing my knowledge': University of Regina hosts annual carbon capture summer school

Students from 11 countries were hosted by the University of Regina, working together to improve carbon capture technology.

“Carbon capture technology is not an isolated thing, so you need all parts of the world being on a same page so that we can actively work together to make climate change,” said Tshiamo Moleele, an international student from South Africa.

Beginning in 2007, the Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Summer School has hosted different students and world leading experts to share their knowledge.

From 200 applicants, only 32 students were chosen. The summer school will last for 10 days.

“As well as learning from the experts here in Regina, but they also learn from each other,” said Tim Dixon, head of the IEA Greenhouse Gas R&D Programme (IEAGHG), the organization hosting the event .

Students have the opportunities to learn from lectures, presentations, personal experiences and group projects.

“As being here and sharing the knowledge, they will benefit from my African perspective as I will benefit from the development world perspective,” said Moleele.

“Greenhouse gas reduction is a global problem and we can do what we can in Canada but it has to be done across the world in order to be effective,” said Corwyn Bruce, project director of the Edmonton CCS project.

The goal of the school is not only to learn but spread new knowledge among others.

“Now I have the broader knowledge of concepts,” said Moleele.

“It will help me in teaching and sharing my knowledge."