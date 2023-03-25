'Shelter in place': Police operation closes down section of central Regina

Police in Regina advised the public to avoid a section of the city’s central neighbourhoods due to a late night operation.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) advised the public at 8:26 p.m. on Friday that a police operation was underway on the 700 block of Cameron Street.

“Motorists and pedestrians are asked to choose another route; those in the area are advised to shelter in place,” an RPS news release warned.

Over four hours later, at 12:48 Saturday morning, police gave the all clear, saying the operation had concluded.

No other details regarding the operation were provided by RPS.