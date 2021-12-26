Shop then shovel: Regina declares snow routes with more forecasted on Boxing Day

The City of Regina has declared its snow routes are now in effect as the city expects more snow.

According to Environment Canada, the queen city could get five to 10 centimetres of snow throughout Sunday and into Monday.

On-street parking will be prohibited along identified routes for 24-hours starting Monday at 6:00 a.m.

The parking ban will end Tuesday at 6:01 a.m.

This will allow city crews to plow the roads from curb to curb.

There are blue signs with white snowflakes identifying where there is a parking ban.

Vehicles parked on the street during the temporary ban will be ticketed.