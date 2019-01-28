

CTV Regina





The Robyn Silvernagle rink will be gunning for a national title after winning the provincial Scotties over the weekend.

This comes after finishing second in the past two provincial Scotties.

Team Silvernagle found themselves under pressure once again, down one without the hammer going into the final end. Silvernagle couldn’t bear to watch the last shot and didn’t realize they had won until coach Lesley McEwan went looking for her.

“There’s no way I could watch it, I never can,” Silvernagle said. “So I was actually in the stairwell and Lesley’s yelling ‘Robyn where are you?’ So I was like ‘we won?’ So then it was like OK, this is real.”

Silvernagle will be heading to the national Scotties with lead Kara Thevenot, second Jessie Hunkin and their newest member third Stefanie Lawton.

Lawton joined the team in the off-season, bringing a wealth of experience as a four-time Saskatchewan Scotties champ as a skip.

“She has been an amazing third for me,” Silvernagle said. “She just gets it that she was a former skip, she understands everything. She’s such a calming influence on me, and that’s exactly what I need.”

That calming influence came in handy during the final. After Silvernagle missed a blanket attempt in the ninth end, it was Lawton who spoke up.

“That’s no big deal, we’re in good position. Now this is where our fight comes in, I said,” Lawton explained.

The foursome now sets their sights on becoming the first Saskatchewan rink to win a national title since 2011.

The 2019 Scotties Tournament of Hearts will take place in Sydney, N.S., from Feb. 16 to 24.

Based on reporting by CTV’s Claire Hanna