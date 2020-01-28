REGINA -- For the second year in a row, Robyn Silvernagle will represent Saskatchewan at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts - this time on home soil.

"Now that’s it’s in Moose Jaw its just that much more sweet,” she said.

Skip Robyn Silvernagle said she wasn’t nervous this time around in the @CURLSASK finals. Says it will mean so much to her to represent Saskatchewan at the home town province in Moose Jaw. More coming up @ctvregina pic.twitter.com/0cEeB82QQb — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) January 28, 2020

They defeated Sherry Anderson 8-5 in the Viterra Scotties final in Melville on Tuesday.

The rink from Battleford came in third last year at their first Scotties. Silvernagle said the experience helped push them along to Tuesday's win.