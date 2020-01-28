Silvernagle to represent Sask. at Scotties Tournament of Hearts
Saskatchewan skip Robyn Silvernagle relaeses a rock as they play Ontario in semifinal action at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts at Centre 200 in Sydney, N.S., on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
REGINA -- For the second year in a row, Robyn Silvernagle will represent Saskatchewan at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts - this time on home soil.
"Now that’s it’s in Moose Jaw its just that much more sweet,” she said.
They defeated Sherry Anderson 8-5 in the Viterra Scotties final in Melville on Tuesday.
The rink from Battleford came in third last year at their first Scotties. Silvernagle said the experience helped push them along to Tuesday's win.