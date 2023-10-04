Sisters in Spirit Walk in Regina honours missing and murdered Indigenous Peoples

Dozens of people came together in Regina on Wednesday to honour missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls along with transgender, two-spirit and gender-diverse people.

Indigenous and non-Indigenous people alike took time to remember by participating in the annual Sisters in Spirit Walk.

The event started with a short program with elder prayer, remarks from police services, and singing.

Melina Georgiaodu, who emigrated from Greece said she wanted to take part to honour all those from the Indigenous community who have been lost or killed.

"I have this person's name that I don't know [but] I’m walking for this person that is missing,” Georgiaodu said.

As a symbol of lost lives, the names of missing and murdered Indigenous women were written on paper and tightly tied with a white rose.

Rhonda Fiddlar from the Regina Police Service said events like the walk reaffirm to families that people recognize their loved one is missing or gone.

"Just acknowledgment that we know your loved one is missing and we know your loved one has been murdered, we're sorry that happened and we're here to help you however you need help,” Fiddlar said.