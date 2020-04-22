REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) will hold simulated playoff games on PlayStation 4.

According to the league, it is currently inputting its teams, rosters, as well as team and player stats into NHL 20. The simulation is set to begin on Thursday evening.

Live broadcasters will be calling the play-by-play.

The league later clarified that the simulation is just for fun and will not be used to decide the final result of the 2019-20 season.

We would like to clarify that the actual Canalta Cup will not be presented at the conclusion of the SJHL playoff simulation. It will be a virtual championship. — SJHL (@theSJHL) April 23, 2020

The schedule for the simulation is:

LaRonge Ice Wolves @ Yorkton Terriers GAME 5

April 23rd 7:00 PM

Nipawin Hawks @ Battleford North Stars GAME 5

April 24th 7:00 PM

Estevan Bruins @ Melfort Mustangs GAME 5

April 25th 2:00 PM

Battleford North Stars @ Nipawin Hawks GAME 6 (If Necessary)

April 25th 6:30 PM

Yorkton Terries @ LaRonge Ice Wolves GAME 6

April 26th 3:00 PM

Melfort Mustangs @ Battleford North Stars GAME 6 (If Necessary)

April 26th 6:00 PM

Nipawin Hawks @ Nipawin Hawks GAME 7 (If Necessary)

April 27th 5:00 PM

LaRonge Ice Wolves @ Yorkton Terriers GAME 7 (If Necessary)

April 27th 7:00 PM

Estevan Bruins @ Melfort Mustangs GAME 7 (If Necessary