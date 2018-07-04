The Court of Appeal has ruled that Skylar Prockner will serve an adult sentence in the stabbing death of 16-year-old Hannah Leflar.

Leflar was found fatally stabbed in her Regina home in January 2015. Prockner pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in 2017. He was handed an adult life sentence in July 2017.

In September 2017, it was decided Prockner would serve his sentence in the Saskatchewan Penitentiary.

Prockner appealed his adult sentence. A panel of judges said it needed time to consider the appeal and reserved its decision.

On Wednesday, the panel said the appeal must be dismissed.

In his appeal, Prockner argued the sentencing judge didn’t properly weigh evidence in her decision to sentence him as an adult. The decision by the appeal court says the judge did nothing to warrant its intervention.

Prockner has no chance of parole for 10 years.