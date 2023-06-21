Small plane makes emergency landing on Highway 1 in Swift Current
No one was injured in the air or on the ground when a small plane had to make an emergency landing on the Trans-Canada Highway in Swift Current early Wednesday morning.
Swift Current Fire Chief Ryan Hunter said the aircraft was forced to make the emergency landing due to an electrical problem.
“We got notified at 1:24 a.m. that the plan had landed so we responded to make sure that things were safe,” Hunter said.
Hunter said the landing was controlled and it was not the scene of a crash they responded to.
A portion of roadway closed near a Nissan dealership in the southern Sask. city was reopened to traffic fully around 4 a.m. on Wednesday.
“We were just worried about directing traffic and getting the small aircraft off the highway,” Hunter said.
RCMP said the pilot of the plane was the only occupant on board.
