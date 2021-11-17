Snow route declared until Friday morning
A snow route sign is seen in Regina, Sask. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV Regina)
REGINA -
The City of Regina has declared snow routes will be in effect until Friday at 6 a.m.
There is no on street parking along identified snow routes beginning Thursday at 6 a.m.
A blue sign with a white snowflake mark the routes across the city. Vehicles parked on the street on the declared snow routes will be ticketed.
Declared snow routes are listed below:
- Winnipeg St. - Ross Ave. to Broadway Ave.
- Victoria Ave. - Pasqua St. to Albert St.
- Victoria Ave. Broad St. to Winnipeg St.
- Toronto St. - Victoria Ave. to College Ave.
- College Ave. - Winnipeg St. to Arcola Ave.
- Broadway Ave. - Broad St. to Park St.
- 15th Ave. - Elphinstone St. to Winnipeg St.
- 14th Ave. - Toronto St. to Winnipeg St.
- 14th Ave. - Albert St. to Halifax St.
- 13th Ave. - Broad S.t to Toronto St.