Snowfall warning issued for parts of southwest Sask.

A snowfall warning has been issued for parts of southwest Saskatchewan, including the Assiniboia and Shaunavon areas.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued the warning around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, with five to 10 centimetres (cm) of snow expected to begin Wednesday night in the extreme southern part of the province.

The Cypress Hills and Grasslands Park area will see 10-15 cm of accumulation, with the snow expected to taper off in the early hours of Thursday.

The low-pressure system coming from the US may begin as rain in some locations but will quickly change to snow with the cold front from the north, ECCC said.

ECCC warns drivers to prepare for quickly changing travel conditions.