Solidarity Sask. convoy to U.S. border held at Regway crossing

REGWAY, SK -

A vehicle convoy travelled from Regina to the U.S. border Saturday in solidarity with the ongoing protests in Ottawa.

A poster for the event said people will meet in Regina Saturday morning, drive to Oasis for lunch, before travelling to the Highway 6 crossing in Regway.

The convoy picked up more supporters along Highway 6, growing to more than 60 vehicles.

Demonstrators honked horns to those across the USA border, with them honking back in solidarity with the Saskatchewan crowd pic.twitter.com/4oYFUJQMhD — Mackenzie Read (@CTVMackenzie) February 13, 2022

RCMP stopped the convoy about 16 kilometres north of the Regway crossing, letting them continue in groups of 10 to control traffic.

In a statement to CTV News, RCMP said “our goal for any demonstration is to utilize a measured approach. Extensive efforts are taken to engage with all stakeholders in the hopes that a peaceful resolution can be reached.”

Premier Scott Moe posted a statement on social media stating he respects the right to protest, but asks it to be done peacefully and without blocking the border crossing.

Here is my statement on potential protests at border crossings in Saskatchewan. pic.twitter.com/OQBb1gVdZT — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) February 11, 2022

Demonstrators did not block the highway, but parked in a field next to the road.

Demonstrators are calling for the provincial government to keep its word and lift the public health mandates, as well as freedom of choice when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines.

Residents at the event told CTV News the demonstration “is not anti-vaccine, it’s just people want the right to choose what goes in their body” and “I want (my children) to have all the freedoms and we want to see their beautiful faces everywhere.”

The province is lifting the proof of vaccination or negative test mandate on Monday, as well as ending indoor masking orders at the end of February.

Another demonstration is planned for next weekend at the North Portal boarder crossing, calling on the federal government to end proof of vaccination requirements at the border.