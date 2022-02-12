Solidarity Sask. convoy to U.S. border planned for Saturday

Regway, SK -

An approximately 20 vehicle convoy will be traveling from Regina to the U.S. border Saturday in solidarity with the ongoing protests in Ottawa.

A poster for the event said people will meet in Regina Saturday morning, drive to Oasis for lunch, before travelling to the Highway 6 crossing in Regway.

Sitting at the Regway border crossing. Some RCMP are driving around the area — Mackenzie Read (@CTVMackenzie) February 12, 2022

The convoy is expected to arrive at the border by 2:00 p.m. and there is no estimate of how long the trucks will stay on scene.

The convoy is calling for the provincial government to keep its word and lift the public health mandates.

Premier Scott Moe posted a statement on social media stating he respects the right to protest, but asks it to be done peacefully and without blocking the border crossing.

Here is my statement on potential protests at border crossings in Saskatchewan. pic.twitter.com/OQBb1gVdZT — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) February 11, 2022

Saskatchewan RCMP told CTV News officers will be on scene to ensure demonstrators don’t interrupt the normal flow of traffic.

In a correspondence to CTV Regina, the Saskatchewan RCMP stated:

“Our goal for any demonstration is to utilize a measured approach. Extensive efforts are taken to engage with all stakeholders in the hopes that a peaceful resolution can be reached.”

They also encouraged the public to monitor road closure information and local media for alternate routes if any should arise.

“Demonstrations may interrupt the normal flow of traffic,” the RCMP warned in their statement. “Our objective in policing any road closures/blockades is to work to restore the orderly flow of traffic in the safest manner possible.”

This is a developing story with more details to follow.