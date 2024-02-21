STF president says Sask. needs to use agreements in other provinces as example when bargaining
Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) president Samantha Becotte says the province needs to look at other regions of Canada and use them as examples when it comes to bargaining at home.
The two sides remain at odds over whether or not classroom size and complexity issues should be discussed at the bargaining table.
On Tuesday, the STF received public support from the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario, the British Columbia Teachers’ Federation and the New Brunswick Teachers’ Association.
All three organizations have lobbied governments to include similar provisions in their agreements.
“It shines a light on the reality that these items can be bargained despite our government’s refusal to address classroom size and complexity in our collective agreement, other provinces have done it,” Becotte told CTV Morning Live.
According to Becotte, the STF is not looking for something “revolutionary” but rather something they feel should be a standard in provincial agreements for all teaching organizations across Canada.
In recent weeks both sides have accused one another of refusing to return to or failing to show up to the bargaining table at all.
On Tuesday, Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill took to social media to post a picture of an empty table, claiming that the province was ready to sit down and talk but that STF representatives were nowhere to be found.
“Our team is ready to bargain,” Cockrill said in his post on X. “Teachers and students should be in the classroom. The teachers’ union should be at the bargaining table,” he added.
Cockrill also said the province has been informed by teachers that more job action can be expected next week when students return to the classroom following their February break this week.
Becotte however said she remains optimistic that the two sides will be able to bring the two issues to the table.
“We have always said that this was going to be a difficult challenge and we’ve brought it forward in collective bargaining over the last two rounds and the government refused to put it into a collective agreement,” Becotte said.
While the province has said that it firmly believes classroom size and complexity issues should not be a part of the bargaining process, it has also claimed that through funding and the announcement of new initiatives and pilot projects – those very two concerns are being taken care of.
“We have a right to negotiate these two items and we’re going to continue to stand up for teachers and stand up for students to ensure that their learning conditions and teachers’ working conditions improve,” Becotte said.
Teachers’ next round of job action has yet to be announced, despite the province saying they are aware that more walkouts are possible next week.
Saskatchewan’s teachers' last contract expired in August 2023. Initial bargaining began in May of 2023 with the STF declaring impasses in October and again in February.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Millennials outnumber baby boomers for first time: Statistics Canada
Statistics Canada says there are now more millennials than baby boomers in the country, ending the 65-year reign of the post-Second World War generation as the largest cohort in the population.
Dollarama reaches $2.5M settlement in class-action suit over hidden fees
Dollarama has reached a $2.5 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit over hidden environmental fees at its stores.
What's 'ungraded beef'? Here's what you need to know
If you have spotted "ungraded beef" at your grocery store recently – it's not mystery meat. In fact, officials say it's completely safe to consume.
Conservative government would require ID to watch porn: Poilievre
Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre says a future Conservative government would change the law to require that porn websites verify the age of users to prevent minors from accessing the content.
Mislabelled birth control pills recalled, could lead to inaccurate dosage: Health Canada
A brand of birth control pills sold in Canada are being recalled due to labelling issues that can lead to dosage confusion, according to health officials.
20-year-old driver facing charges after allegedly attempting sex with a passenger while driving near Peterborough
A 20-year-old driver is facing charges after he slammed his vehicle into a tree near Peterborough while attempting to have sexual intercourse with a passenger, police say.
It's already hurricane season in the waters of the Atlantic. That could spell danger with La Nina coming
Ocean temperatures in the North Atlantic are historically warm for this early in the year, raising the risk of a hyperactive storm season that could also be supercharged by a budding La Nina.
This massive sinkhole swallowed 2 cars in Naples, Italy
Two people were rescued with minor injuries after two cars were swallowed by a massive sinkhole on a street of Naples, Italy, on Wednesday.
Divorce of Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner is finalized, officially ending their marriage
A judge has declared that Kevin Costner and his wife of nearly two decades, Christine Baumgartner, are now legally divorced, according to court records filed Tuesday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
'Obviously I lied': Greg Fertuck says he lied to undercover cops about killing his wife
A man accused of shooting his estranged wife said he lied to undercover officers about the killing.
-
Teachers unions in three provinces rally behind STF over class size, complexity
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation joined forces with educators in other provinces Tuesday to underscore the importance of addressing class size and complexity in contractual language.
-
STF president says Sask. needs to use agreements in other provinces as example when bargaining
Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) president Samantha Becotte says the province needs to look at other regions of Canada and use them as examples when it comes to bargaining at home.
Winnipeg
-
'We just want people to pay their tickets': Winnipeg looking to recoup parking fines with new program
The City of Winnipeg is cracking down on drivers with unpaid parking tickets.
-
Winnipeggers in handful of neighbourhoods asked to use cottage rules to cut down on water use
Winnipeg residents in a number of southern neighbourhoods are being asked to reduce water use as work continues to repair a problematic leak that has been spewing sewage into the river off-and-on for nearly two weeks.
-
Manitoba community mourns five people killed by man accused of first-degree murder
People in Carman, Manitoba are scheduled to gather today for the funeral of five people killed in what RCMP have called an unimaginable tragedy.
Calgary
-
RCMP investigating fatal crash near Claresholm, Alta.
RCMP responded to the scene of a fatal crash east of Claresholm, Alta. on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Alberta seeing deadliest flu season in recent memory; experts point to low vaccination rates
Alberta’s flu season has yet to end, but it’s already ranking as the deadliest in recent memory since the mid-1990s when reliable stats were first tracked.
-
Calgary animal cruelty cases see three people charged
Calgary police have charged three people in two separate incidents of animal cruelty.
Edmonton
-
Trudeau set to make housing announcement in Edmonton
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to make a housing announcement in Edmonton today.
-
Security guard dead after fight in downtown Edmonton parkade: police
A security guard is dead after an altercation in an Edmonton parkade, the Edmonton Police Service has confirmed.
-
Stabbing at West Edmonton Mall leaves 2 with serious injuries
Two people were taken to hospital after a stabbing at West Edmonton Mall on Family Day.
Toronto
-
Ontario private clinic procedures get one of the most common complaints in the province: documents
As Ontario prepares to expand the number of private clinics that perform publicly funded cataract surgeries, documents show those procedures form one of the most common complaints the province receives from patients about unfair billing practices.
-
What's 'ungraded beef'? Here's what you need to know
If you have spotted "ungraded beef" at your grocery store recently – it's not mystery meat. In fact, officials say it's completely safe to consume.
-
Significant snow unlikely in Toronto for the rest of the month
Toronto is unlikely to see a significant snowfall for the rest of the month, but that doesn’t mean the city is done with cold winter weather for the season.
Ottawa
-
Winning $100K Encore ticket sold in Ottawa, $70 million Lotto Max jackpot sold in Kawartha Lakes
Ontario residents are asked to check their tickets, as Tuesday’s draw had multiple winners.
-
Two Ottawa students earn scholarship for inspirational Black Youth
Two Ottawa students are the new recipients of the RBC Future Launch Black Youth Scholarship.
-
COMING UP @ 11 AM
COMING UP @ 11 AM Professional lacrosse team coming to Ottawa: TSN 1200
A new professional sports team is coming to Ottawa, sources tell TSN 1200.
Vancouver
-
Questions linger a month after Burnaby refinery incident
It's been one month since an incident at Burnaby’s Parkland refinery sent a foul odour throughout parts of Metro Vancouver, prompting a public safety advisory and an air quality bulletin.
-
Surrey's Arshdeep Bains makes Canucks debut against Colorado Avalanche
Arshdeep Bains made his NHL debut with the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night against the Colorado Avalanche.
-
City of Vancouver blocks Donnelly Group from selling Granville Street restaurant
The ongoing restructuring of a well-known Vancouver hospitality company hit a snag last week, when a B.C. Supreme Court judge declined to approve the sale of a restaurant on Granville Street.
Montreal
-
Dollarama reaches $2.5M settlement in class-action suit over hidden fees
Dollarama has reached a $2.5 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit over hidden environmental fees at its stores.
-
Marc-Andre Grenon guilty in 2000 murder, sex assault of Quebec college student
A Quebec Superior Court judge on Tuesday described Marc-André Grenon as a morally and sexually depraved killer as he sentenced him to life in prison for the first-degree murder of Quebec junior college student Guylaine Potvin in 2000.
-
Quebec woman pushing for mental health support dogs to be certified as service animals
A Quebec woman is calling for specific requirements for dogs who provide mental health support to be certified as service animals.
Vancouver Island
-
Former Langford mayor considers legal action against city
At a press conference last week, Langford Mayor Scott Goodmanson called for calm within the community. This after an alleged incident between a councillor and an unnamed member of the public outside the councillor's home.
-
VicPD constable the ‘fall guy’ in corruption scandal, former officers claim
A former police board member and two retired officers are accusing the Victoria Police Department of letting one of its constables take the fall for a corruption scandal.
-
RCMP recommend criminal charge in fatal 2021 crane collapse in Kelowna, B.C.
Mounties are recommending a charge of criminal negligence causing death after a 2021 crane collapse killed five people in downtown Kelowna, B.C.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick family pushes for health-care improvements after three-year-old daughter dies
Mohamad Bou Melhem is speaking out about New Brunswick health care and advocating for fast improvements after his three-year-old daughter died earlier this month
-
Halifax’s Victoria Park tent encampment dealing with rat problem
Pest control expert Andrew Wheelock is shocked by a video showing dozens of rats at the Victoria Park tent encampment.
-
N.S. volunteer firefighters upset by long waits for paramedics at crash scenes
Volunteer firefighters say they're feeling "helpless" as they endure long waits for paramedics to arrive at health emergencies in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley.
Northern Ontario
-
$70M winning lottery ticket sold in central Ontario
OLG will announce the winner once they claim this life-changing windfall at the OLG Prize Centre.
-
20-year-old driver facing charges after allegedly attempting sex with a passenger while driving near Peterborough
A 20-year-old driver is facing charges after he slammed his vehicle into a tree near Peterborough while attempting to have sexual intercourse with a passenger, police say.
-
Fatal crash between commercial, passenger vehicle in northwestern Ontario
The driver of a commercial vehicle was killed in a crash with an SUV on Tuesday night in northwestern Ontario.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener, Ont. man was having mental health crisis when he was killed by police, says family
The family says they called police to bring the man to hospital before he was fatally shot.
-
Fatal police-involved shooting is second on same Kitchener street
A 31-year-old was fatally shot by police on Monday, nearly a decade after a 20-year-old was shot and killed by a police officer on the same street.
-
Waterloo startup develops smart glasses that act as brain fitness tracker
It’s often said the eyes are the window to the soul, but for a Waterloo-based startup, the eyes are the window to your brain.