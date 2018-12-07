

CTV Regina





Police are still searching for Colton Koop, 26, who hasn’t been seen since the truck he was driving ended up in the Swift Current Creek last month.

Emergency crews received a call around 6 a.m. on November 16 that a red Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck had crossed Sixth Avenue Northeast in Swift Current, went through the guardrail, and ended up in the creek.

When crews arrived, there was no one inside the vehicle or immediately around it in the water. A police search dog and divers were brought in to search the area, but found no sign of Koop.

Police investigation has now determined that the crash may have happened as early as 2 a.m., and wasn’t reported until later.

The underwater recovery team will be conducting another search of the water and look for any evidence that may have moved downstream.

RCMP says Koop is not facing any criminal charges at this time, and his disappearance is being treated as a missing persons case.

Anyone with information about Koop is asked to call their local RCMP detachment, the Swift Current RCMP at 306-777-4870, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.