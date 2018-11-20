

CTV Regina





Police are still searching for a man after the truck he was driving ended up submerged in a creek in Swift Current.

The family of Colton Koop, 26, says they have not heard from him for several days, and are worried about his wellbeing.

Emergency crews responded to the initial call about the truck around 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 16, finding the red 2014 Dodge partially submerged in the creek along Sixth Avenue Northeast.

Investigators believe the truck went through a guard rail before ending up in the water.

Crews removed the truck from the creek on Saturday, and the underwater recovery team searched the area, but so far Koop has not been located.

Anyone with information about Koop’s whereabouts is asked to call Swift Current RCMP at 306-778-4870 or their local police service.