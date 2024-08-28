REGINA
Regina

    • Striking employees of Regina tank and trailer company hit the picket line

    Advance Tank Centres located on Henderson Drive in Regina. (Source: Google Streetview) Advance Tank Centres located on Henderson Drive in Regina. (Source: Google Streetview)
    Employees of Regina-based Advance Tank Centres Ltd. are set to hit the picket line weeks after they first walked off the job.

    In a news release sent Monday, members of the Grain and General Services Union Local 8 announced they will be holding a rally at noon on Aug. 28 in front of Advance’s Regina location on 175 Henderson Drive.

    The union described the action as a call to Advance to return to the bargaining table.

    "Our new collective agreement will be negotiated at the bargaining table. We know that," said Doug Murray, president of AEA/GSU Local 8 said in the release.

    "Our employer refused to bargain in good faith, and they refused to return to the bargaining table after our members rejected their final offer."

    All 75 members of Local 8 voted in favour of strike action and officially walked off the job on Aug. 8.

    Advance Tank Centres and its divisions have been operating for more than 30 years. The company boasts 12 locations across Canada.

    The tank and trailer company’s manufacturing plant is located in Regina.

    CTV News has reached out to Advance for comment but has yet to receive a response.

