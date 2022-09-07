Subject of Sask. manhunt taken into custody

BREAKING | Subject of Sask. manhunt taken into custody

Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Sask., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an update on a civil emergency alert that has been in effect in the province since Sunday morning.

An image being shared on social media appears to show the arrest of Myles Sanderson. (Facebook)

