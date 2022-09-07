Subject of Sask. manhunt taken into custody
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody.
Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody near Rosthern, Sask., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an update on a civil emergency alert that has been in effect in the province since Sunday morning.
The update, which formally cancelled the alert, said there is no longer a risk to public safety. Rosthern is located 65 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon, the province's largest city.
It followed a previous warning issued Wednesday afternoon saying a person reportedly armed with a knife was spotted in Wakaw, Saskatchewan. RCMP believed the sighting was related to the fatal stabbings on James Smith Cree Nation.
The person was believed to be traveling in a stolen white 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche.
A confirmed video shared on social media shortly after the arrest showed a white truck in a ditch on Highway 11, surrounded by RCMP cruisers with a helicopter flying overhead.
After arriving on scene, CTV News observed around a dozen police vehicles concentrated in the southbound lane of the highway with traffic being diverted.
Wakaw is located roughly 100 kilometres southwest of the First Nation where all but one of the stabbings occurred. A 77-year-old man was killed in Weldon, Sask., a small village about 30 kilometres away from James Smith Cree Nation.
Eleven people have died and 19 have been injured as a result of the stabbing spree which occurred on Sunday, according to police.
Sanderson is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of break-and-enter. Police expect to lay more charges as the investigation continues.
Police orginally also sought Sanderson's brother Damien in connection with the stabbings. However, he was found dead in a grassy area of James Smith Cree Nation on Monday.
Police say Damien's injuries did not appear self-inflicted.
While at large, Sanderson was considered to be armed and dangerous. RCMP believed Sanderson may have been injured.
In the days since the attacks, the full scope of the tragedy has slowly started to take shape.
During a sombre news conference on Tuesday, the head of one of Saskatchewan's leading Indigenous organizations revealed he had lost two loved ones in the tragic stabbing attacks.
"We've shed a lot of tears in the last couple of days," Mark Arcand said while breaking up at a Saskatoon Tribal Council news conference.
"We're hurt, we're broken, but we're not defeated."
Arcand said his sister Bonnie Burns, 48, and nephew Gregory Burns, 28, were among those fatally stabbed. He said Bonnie's two young foster children witnessed the tragedy.
"One of the young boys was hiding behind a highchair watching everything unfold," Arcand said.
Sanderson was thought to potentially be hiding in Regina, following information considered credible by police which placed the black Nissan Rogue he was suspected to be driving in the city around 11:45 a.m. on Sunday.
Tuesday night, Regina Police Service Chief Evan Bray revealed that police no longer believed that he wass in the city.
"We've received information that is leading us to believe [Sanderson] may no longer be in this community," Bray said.
"As a result, investigations continue. And although we don't know his whereabouts, we are still looking not only within the city of Regina but expanded into the province as well," he said.
Bray's comments came the same day as a false alarm involving a possible sighting of Sanderson on James Smith Cree Nation.
Earlier Tuesday, RCMP issued an update to its dangerous persons alert which said investigators had received reports of a possible sighting in the community.
Residents were instructed to seek shelter or shelter in place while additional Mounties descended on the community — which has already seen a heavy police presence as investigators work to process more than a dozen crime scenes.
"Normally we would probably take a little extra time to determine the reliability of that information — but based on the fact that there were multiple calls, and what we're currently dealing with and the carnage that Myles Sanderson has already inflicted on that community, we took the action of issuing another dangerous person alert," RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore told CTV News.
The intensive search for Myles Sanderson and his brother Damien began Sunday after reports of multiple stabbings on James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask. began pouring into police.
The dangerous persons alert issued Sunday morning in response to the attacks was later expanded from Saskatchewan to cover Alberta and Manitoba as well. The Alberta alert was cancelled Tuesday morning.
On Wednesday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said out of 17 individuals admitted with injuries related to the stabbing, 10 still remain in hospital.
"Two patients are in critical condition, eight are in stable condition and, since Sunday, seven individuals have been discharged.," an SHA statement said.
Sunday morning, the SHA moved into a "code orange" process for accepting a high number of critical patients at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon.
A similar measure was taken in response to the Humboldt Broncos bus crash in 2018.
With files from Carla Shynkaruk.
--This is a developing story. More details to come.
Regina Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Subject of Sask. manhunt taken into custody
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Sask., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an update on a civil emergency alert that has been in effect in the province since Sunday morning.
'We have to do something,' Minister Rodriguez says of coming online harms bill
Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez says that in the face of considerable attention on an increase in hate and harassment online, the federal government feels it has an 'obligation' to advance legislative and regulatory changes aimed at tamping down harmful content.
Undercover officers, wire taps were part of Coutts border protest investigation
Newly unsealed court documents have revealed more details about the RCMP investigation that led to criminal charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, during the border blockade in Coutts, Alta. in February.
What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree
The RCMP have released the names of 10 people killed in the Saskatchewan stabbing attacks that also injured 18 others. Among them is a first responder, a veteran and a 77-year-old widower.
Victim of Saskatchewan stabbings described as 'hero and true matriarch'
A woman killed in a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan over the Labour Day weekend was remembered Wednesday as a caring matriarch and a hero who died while trying to protect her children.
BREAKING | 1 dead, 2 injured after 'random' attacks in north Edmonton, police asking residents to shelter in place
Police are asking residents, drivers, and pedestrians in the area of Hermitage Road and Henry Avenue NW to shelter in place because there is a male in the area with an edged weapon.
Bank of Canada hikes interest rate by 75 basis points, anticipates another increase
The Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, bringing the central bank's target for the overnight rate to 3.25 per cent.
Babysitter shot after toddler discovered loaded handgun: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a teenaged babysitter was hospitalized after a toddler discovered a loaded handgun and started running around with it.
Trans activist celebrates rare victory against online trolls after Kiwi Farms deplatforming
Clara Sorrenti, a trans activist who was forced to flee her home in Canada after users of a hate-filled website called Kiwi Farms targeted her, has succeeded in her campaign to get the site taken offline, for now.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Subject of Sask. manhunt taken into custody
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Sask., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an update on a civil emergency alert that has been in effect in the province since Sunday morning.
-
Sask. Indigenous leader who lost sister, nephew in stabbings details horrific scene
During a somber news conference, the head of one of Saskatchewan's leading Indigenous organizations revealed he had lost his sister and nephew in the tragic stabbing attacks that occurred on James Smith Cree Nation.
-
14-year-old pleads guilty to murder of Choiceland, Sask. woman
A boy charged in connection to a murder in the village of Choiceland, Saskatchewan nearly one year ago, entered a guilty plea on Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Subject of Sask. manhunt taken into custody
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Sask., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an update on a civil emergency alert that has been in effect in the province since Sunday morning.
-
Babysitter shot after toddler discovered loaded handgun: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a teenaged babysitter was hospitalized after a toddler discovered a loaded handgun and started running around with it.
-
'Puts Selkirk on the map': City reaches agreement for $400M solar glass manufacturing plant
A multi-million dollar investment in Selkirk is one step closer to becoming reality.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Subject of Sask. manhunt taken into custody
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Sask., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an update on a civil emergency alert that has been in effect in the province since Sunday morning.
-
Calgary Police Service officer charged in off-duty incident
The officer was arrested by RCMP following a domestic incident outside of Calgary in a neighbouring municipality.
-
WestJet debuts new, gender neutral uniforms with name tag space for pronouns
Along with the new uniforms, WestJet has updated its policies to allow staff to showcase visible tattoos while at work.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 dead, 2 injured after 'random' attacks in north Edmonton, police asking residents to shelter in place
Police are asking residents, drivers, and pedestrians in the area of Hermitage Road and Henry Avenue NW to shelter in place because there is a male in the area with an edged weapon.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Subject of Sask. manhunt taken into custody
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Sask., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an update on a civil emergency alert that has been in effect in the province since Sunday morning.
-
Rash of shootings in Edmonton part of North American trend, not gang related: EPS
Edmonton police held a media update on Wednesday to discuss a rash of recent shootings in the city.
Toronto
-
Woman who's kept Elton John's shoe for half a century to attend Toronto concert tonight
It has been fifty one years since a Toronto woman was given the boot from an Elton John concert, and on Wednesday night, she’ll be seeing the legendary singer again at Rogers Centre.
-
Ontario man who pre-ordered Ford electric truck shocked he has to pay more than Americans
After pre-ordering the new electric Ford-150 Lightning pick-up truck, an Ontario man was shocked to find he would have to pay more than he initially agreed to.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Subject of Sask. manhunt taken into custody
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Sask., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an update on a civil emergency alert that has been in effect in the province since Sunday morning.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Subject of Sask. manhunt taken into custody
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Sask., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an update on a civil emergency alert that has been in effect in the province since Sunday morning.
-
'A lot more calls': Pest removal company says more complaints about wasps this year
If you think this year has been worse for wasps than you remember, you're not alone. The end of summer has brought out those black and yellow stingers in droves.
-
Inside this year's Minto Dream Home in the CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery
The CHEO Dream of a Lifetime lottery has returned and the grand prize is a record breaking $3.4M package, which includes a fully-furnished home, along with cash, a car, groceries and much more.
Vancouver
-
Landlords 'very disappointed' by B.C.'s capped rent hike, tenant group wants full freeze
The announcement that B.C. is capping next year's annual allowable rent increase at two per cent was welcome news to many renters – but the province is still facing criticism from advocates for landlords and tenants alike.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Subject of Sask. manhunt taken into custody
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Sask., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an update on a civil emergency alert that has been in effect in the province since Sunday morning.
-
B.C. announces tax credit increase, cap on rent hikes to fight inflation
B.C. Premier John Horgan has announced an increase to two tax credits and a cap on rent increases as the province grapples with rising cost of living due to "unprecedented" inflation.
Montreal
-
'I'm sorry': Legault apologizes for comments linking immigration with 'violence' and 'extremism'
Incumbent Quebec premier Francois Legault apologized Wednesday for comments he made during a press conference in which he made a link between immigrants and 'violence' and 'extremists.'
-
Quebec to offer Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday
The Moderna bivalent vaccine targeting the Omicron variant of COVID-19 will be available starting Thursday. The 'Spikevax Bivalent' booster shot, approved by Health Canada earlier this month, targets both the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the Omicron variant.
-
Quebec election: Legault sorry for English content on his party's website
Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault said Wednesday he regrets that English-language content was published on his party's website.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Sea lion leaps onto boaters in bid to escape killer whales near Victoria
A pair of boaters near Victoria escaped serious injury Monday when a large sea lion leapt onto their small craft in a bid to flee a trio of killer whales. Experts say the encounter should serve as a warning to boaters in B.C. waters as the transient killer whale population has grown and become more active in recent years.
-
B.C. announces tax credit increases, rent hike cap amid 'unprecedented inflation'
The British Columbia government will provide temporary increases to two provincial tax credits and impose a cap on rent increases in an effort to ease the pain of "unprecedented inflation," the premier announced Wednesday.
-
BC Ferries cancels major sailings due to 'adverse weather'
BC Ferries cancelled four sailings between Vancouver and Victoria on Wednesday due to "adverse weather" conditions.
Atlantic
-
RCMP resistant to change despite repeated calls for action: former senior Mountie
The inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia heard today from a former assistant commissioner of the RCMP who says the police force has a long history of ignoring calls for change.
-
P.E.I. premier condemns 'act of racism and hate' after two men injured in attack at Acadian festival
The premier of Prince Edward Island is condemning what he says was 'an act of racism and hate' at a festival in the province’s Evangeline region over the weekend.
-
N.B. reports 6 COVID-19 deaths; booster appointments available for kids 5 and up
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of six more people in New Brunswick, according to data released by the province Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Subject of Sask. manhunt taken into custody
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Sask., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an update on a civil emergency alert that has been in effect in the province since Sunday morning.
-
Police investigating second infant death in northern Ontario this week
Tragedy has struck again in northern Ontario as police investigate a second infant death this week.
-
Blind River suspect charged with making false harassment complaint
Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 34-year-old suspect from Blind River with public mischief after it completed an investigation into harassment allegations.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Subject of Sask. manhunt taken into custody
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Sask., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an update on a civil emergency alert that has been in effect in the province since Sunday morning.
-
Kitchener karate kid continues to impress on national and international stage
A 13-year-old girl from Kitchener is making a name for herself in the karate world after a summer full of stiff competition.
-
'It’s been quite the trek': construction blocks access to Bridgeport Public School
Some parents at Bridgeport Public School in Kitchener are frustrated as road construction on Bridge Street continues to impact traffic in the area.