Sunderland AFC, Toronto FC U23 soccer teams to faceoff at Mosaic Stadium

Mosaic Stadium will host a soccer-friendly match on August 3 between U23 teams from Sunderland AFC (SAFC) and Toronto FC (TFC).

“The last friendly match we held here was incredible,” Tim Reid, president and CEO of Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) said in a release.

“Soccer is a global sport that transcends borders and unites so much of our world. The opportunity to see this happen again in our community may just be what we all need at this time.”

Tickets for the event will go on sale June 3 at 10 a.m. and range from $18-$65.

The Queen City Ex also kicks off the day of the friendly match and entrance will be free for those who have tickets to the game.

The first friendly match held at Mosaic Stadium took place in July of 2017 between the New York Cosmos and Valencia CF and saw more than 15,000 fans take in the game.

