Suspect in 2023 Regina homicide arrested in B.C., other remains at large

A 35-year-old man wanted for first degree murder in relation to a 2023 homicide investigation in downtown Regina has turned himself in.

According to a Regina police news release, Shedrek Samuel turned himself into police in British Columbia over the weekend.

Samuel was transported to Regina and made his first court appearance Tuesday morning, Regina police said in a news release.

Regina police said they are still looking for Daniel “Juma” Drie Atem who is also wanted for first degree murder in connection to the same homicide investigation.

Atem is described as around six feet three inches tall and 140 pounds with a dark complexion and thin build. He has black hair and brown eyes.

On July 29, 2023 around 2:30 a.m. police were called to the 2100 block of Broad Street for the report of an injured man, who was later pronounced dead by EMS.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for Atem in August of 2023. Regina police then expanded their search to include Samuel on Feb. 15.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers.

Regina police has warned residents to not approach Atem if he is spotted and to contact authorities immediately.