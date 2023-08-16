Suspicious item assembled to look like explosive, Regina police say

Regina police have provided more details on an investigation into a suspicious item near a Regina school.

The suspicious item underneath a bench on the 400 block of Hamilton Street was first reported to police at 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday, a news release read.

Officers responded and confirmed there was an item of concern in the area.

At that point – the Explosives Disposal Unit was called in. Regina police advised the public to avoid the area around St. Michael Community School.

Shortly after 2 p.m. the unit finished their work assessing the item and disposing of it.

According to police – the item was assembled to look like an explosive device but an investigation revealed it was not.

“This appears to be an act of public mischief,” the release read.

No suspects have been identified. Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers.