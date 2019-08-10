

CTV Regina





Swift Current RCMP is asking for public assistance in identifying two people suspected of credit card fraud.

On July 12, a man and woman used stolen credit cards at multiple[le locations in Swift Current and Moose Jaw as well as online.

The man is described as in his 30’s, brown hair and unshaven with an average build. He was wearing a black ball cap, a blue t-shirt and jeans.

The woman is described as in her 30’s as well with dark brown hair past her shoulders, thin build wearing a white v-neck shirt and jeans.

Anyone will information is asked to contact Swift Current RCMP.