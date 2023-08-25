Technology sector in Sask. getting boost from federal government

The technology sector in Saskatchewan is getting a boost from Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan), a federal government entity.

PrairiesCan is providing $600,000, which will fund three major projects in Saskatchewan.

“Investments like these are about supporting workers, families and communities across the prairies,” said George Chahal, a Calgary MP, during an announcement in Regina on Friday.

The Regina & District Chamber of Commerce is receiving $250,000 to develop a pilot program, focusing on immigrant, minority and Indigenous entrepreneurs within Regina and surrounding areas.

“It’s going to help grow business, provide mentorship and learning opportunities for new entrepreneurs and for businesses that have been in business for three to five years to expand and grow,” said Tony Playter, CEO of Regina & District Chamber of Commerce.

Saskatchewan-based company, Lumeca Health Inc., will receive $200,000, which will go towards improving their emergency communication platform.

The Saskatchewan Interactive Media Association will receive $150,000. The funding will go towards an economic impact study of Saskatchewan’s digital technology sector.

“The sectors are changing in the province and we believe this study will acknowledge labour market, economic impact in sectors and overall general studies in tech,” said Darcy McLane of Saskatchewan Interactive Media Association.

Chahal said these investments reflect the ongoing commitment to support economic development opportunities for all Canadians.

“These projects will help to diversify and strengthen the economy while ensuring a prosperous and sustainable future where no one is left behind,” Chahal said.