‘There’s uncertainty’: Sask. towns face challenges in healthcare

Municipal leaders from rural Saskatchewan are calling on the provincial government to make healthcare a priority by restoring their local emergency services.

Among visitors to the legislature on Wednesday were Councillors from Jansen and mayor of Lanigan, Tony Mycock. Mycock said he is frustrated by the government’s lack of answers.

“I just want to have a meeting with the people that can make the decisions. We’re willing as a town and the surrounding communities to work together and figure this out but we need dialogue,” Mycock said.

Mycock said he keeps getting asked when the hospital will open. He said he’s seen people move back to the community because they had a hospital and is now concerned more people will move away without one.

“They’re going to need those bigger centres to access healthcare,” he said.

If someone needs emergency attention, Mycock said they will have to travel another town or city to access healthcare which he said are facing the same staffing and closure uncertainties.

“Our local nurses that live in town, they want to come back to their positions but they won’t give up the jobs they’re in now because there’s uncertainty and they may not have a job,” he said.

“We’re struggling as a town to finance our infrastructure and provide service to residents.”

Minister for Rural and Remote Health Everett Hindley said they are working as quickly as they can to provide those services to communities like Lanigan.

“It is our commitment as this government to get those services restored to these communities the way they should be,” Hindley said.

Funding put forth in the budget will help to alleviate the pressures rural towns have been experiencing in healthcare, according to Hindley.

“We announced in the budget and [Tuesday] $7.3 million dollars to help stabilize some of the rural EMS pressures that we do have,” Hindley said. “We know that’s not going to address all the issues but it shows our commitment.”

Hindley said there will be more conversation to come up with additional solutionas as every communities’ needs will differ.

Mycock said although there are monthly teambuilding meetings with their clinic and SHA representatives, there is still frustration.

“They’re running into roadblocks as well,” he said.