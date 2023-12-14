These 4 Regina divers received NCAA scholarships
The diving careers of four Grade 12 athletes in Regina is looking bright – with the quartet securing National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) scholarships for 2024.
Chloe Jones (Concordia University St. Paul Golden Bears), Brooklyn O’Day (University of Alabama Crimson Tide), Amelia Sharp (University of North Texas Mean Green) and Claire Werner (Bowling Green State University Falcons) are all members of the Regina Diving Club.
“I’m super proud of them,” Head Coach Laura Desautels told CTV News.
“I think most years we usually have like one or two going away [to school] and to have four of them going away this year it’s a pretty big deal for our club.”
For Jones, travelling to the U.S. for school is an exciting prospect.
“I think its super cool that we’re all able to go down to the states. Even with our past divers that dove here that went down there, I still keep in contact with them,” she said. “So it’s really awesome to see all four of us go have a new chance at diving.”
The four have been diving together since they were little and say the bond they have formed is like no other.
Despite being excited for one another about their next step they will miss spending almost every day together at the pool.
“I love them so much. Claire got me into diving. She brought me to ‘bring a friend night’ and I’ve loved ever since. Then Brooklyn came because of me,” Sharp shared. “Then it’s literally been us four together the whole time. We’re so tight. It’s going to be so weird being away from each other because our whole diving career we’ve been together.”
“They’re my best friends. I have nothing but awesome things to say about each and every one of them. We get to see the struggles, the ups and downs every day, but I can always count on them to talk and kind of make me feel better after a rough day. And always can count on a good dance party at practice,” Werner said with a smile.
“They’re probably more like sisters than teammates so watching them [get scholarships] together is pretty exciting,” said Desautels.
However, all of them are excited for what lies ahead in their careers.
“I’m really nervous about not being at home. I’m going to miss my family and friends but I’m also super excited to get the opportunity to live somewhere else and meet new people and start my university career,” Jones said.
She noted that her decision to sign at Concordia University in Minnesota is because it reminded her of home.
“I didn’t want to go anywhere hot. I wanted to stay somewhere colder so that it was more like home. I knew I didn’t want to dive outside, so that was a big factor,” she said. “But mostly just wanting somewhere closer to home.”
For O’Day, her choice was the opposite, wanting somewhere with a little warmer weather. It helps she will have family somewhat nearby – as her dad, Riders’ Vice President and General Manager Jeremy O’Day, has family connections down south.
“I talked to other schools but Alabama just had the facilities, team atmosphere, the weather. I’m a little nervous just because I don’t know anything different than this. But my dad’s half of the family is from the States. So at least I have that. They’re not too far away in Texas,” she explained. “I think it’ll be a great experience all around because I’ll be able to do my schooling as well as continue to do the sport that I like to do so I think it’ll be really fun. There’s so many different skills and diving levels that you can do. So I feel like it’s always a challenge that’ll keep you on your toes.”
Werner said her school in Ohio felt like the right fit from the start.
“I decided to go there because the team was super welcoming, they had a major that I wanted to take. I just felt like I wasn’t an option for them,” said Werner who will be studying Exercise Science with hopes to get into Physiotherapy.
“I’m most excited about meeting all the new girls there. There’s lots of international students so I think it’ll be an awesome opportunity to be around new cultures and it’s just a once in a lifetime opportunity.”
Sharp says she had a similar feeling when visiting north Texas.
“It was one of the first schools that I started talking to in my recruiting process. When I went on a visits the team, the coaches, and everything just felt like kind of a home away from home. It worked out great,” Sharp said.
“I’m super excited to be independent and be on my own. I feel like I’m a very social person, so making new friends and just being in a new environment I’m super excited for.”
The four will begin their final competition season with the Regina Diving Club in January and head to their new schools in August of next year.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal judge upholds deportation order against trucker in Humboldt Broncos bus crash
A federal judge has dismissed a bid to avoid deportation by the semi-truck driver responsible for the Humboldt Broncos bus tragedy in 2018.
House Speaker Greg Fergus avoids majority resignation call, asked to pay a fine, apologize again
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus appears poised to hold on to the speakership despite the controversy over his 'inappropriate' personal video message to a long-time Liberal friend, as MPs have passed a report calling on him to pay a fine and apologize again, rather than resign.
Liberal MPs ask universities if calling for genocide of Jews violates school codes
Five Liberal members of Parliament are asking 25 Canadian university presidents to say whether calling for a genocide against Jewish people or the elimination of Israel violates their school policies.
AGING IN CANADA 'It will get worse over the next 10 to 15 years': What to expect from Canada's labour market as the workforce ages
There will likely be more Canadians leaving the workforce than entering it over the next few decades as the country's senior population grows, according to new data from Statistics Canada. Experts say this will not only exacerbate existing labour shortages, but could result in higher wages for employees.
European Union agrees to open membership negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova
The European Union decided Thursday to open accession negotiations with Ukraine, a stunning reversal for a country at war that had struggled to find the necessary backing for its membership aspirations and long faced opposition from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
Tim Hortons, Telus reinstate support for Hockey Canada following scandal
Two sponsors who previously pulled support for Hockey Canada, when it was embroiled in scandal last year, say they are backing the organization once more.
BREAKING Ontario unveils plans for beer and wine in corner stores
Ontario consumers will soon be able to buy beer, wine and coolers at convenience and big box stores, in addition to grocery stores.
New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh, wife Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu welcome second baby girl
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and his wife, Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu, are the proud parents of their second baby girl. Party officials say the baby is healthy and doing well, as is her mother.
Skin creams, workout supplements and Teslas: Here are the recalls of the week in Canada
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including more unauthorized skin lightening creams and workout supplements, while Transport Canada flagged an issue with tens of thousands of Teslas.
Saskatoon
-
Federal judge upholds deportation order against trucker in Humboldt Broncos bus crash
A federal judge has dismissed a bid to avoid deportation by the semi-truck driver responsible for the Humboldt Broncos bus tragedy in 2018.
-
Here are the last five times Saskatoon had a brown Christmas
The lack of snow in Saskatchewan so late in December is a hot topic of conversation, but it’s not so out of the ordinary, according to weather records.
-
'Damaging': Saskatchewan high school rejects author's talk on son coming out as gay
Ruby Remenda Swanson says she never thought her hometown high school would be the only place to bar her from sharing her family's story.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg's iconic 'Nutty Club' to shut down
After more than 100 years, Winnipeg's iconic 'Nutty Club' candy brand is set to shut down in the New Year.
-
Police looking for man in connection with death on St. Vital Bridge
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who may have information about a death on the St. Vital Bridge earlier this month.
-
Mandate to expand liquor retail in Manitoba raises concern with beer vendor
Manitobans could have more places to pick up a cold one in the near future and not all are toasting to the news.
Calgary
-
Southern Alberta mother and former partner charged with sexual abuse of child
A southern Alberta mother is facing child pornography charges in connection with her own child.
-
Calgary Humane Society charges dog trainer over incident caught on video
The Calgary Humane Society has charged a local dog trainer in connection with an incident last year, alleging a dog was being mistreated.
-
Teen boys arrested after string of violent robberies at Calgary cannabis stores
A week after a public appeal to help identify suspects in a string robberies at cannabis stores in Calgary, police say several teenage boys have been taken into custody.
Edmonton
-
Pharmacy worker who stole cocaine suspended for 18 months
An Edmonton pharmacy technician has been suspended for stealing cocaine from his workplace four times for personal use.
-
Streaking Oilers chase franchise history vs. Lightning
The Edmonton Oilers will try to equal a franchise record when they seek their ninth straight victory Thursday in a matchup with the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning.
-
'Blindsided': Owners of evacuated Edmonton condo receive bills for up to $12K
Residents of a north Edmonton condo building that was evacuated earlier this year due to structural concerns say they've received bills for thousands of dollars after a special assessment was done on the building.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario unveils plans for beer and wine in corner stores
Ontario consumers will soon be able to buy beer, wine and coolers at convenience and big box stores, in addition to grocery stores.
-
'Treat people like adults': Doug Ford responds to alcohol at convenience store concerns
Ontario Premier Doug Ford dismissed concerns from mental health advocates about alcohol being sold in convenience stores on Thursday.
-
Dundas Station could be renamed TMU Station by the end of next year
A motion before city council today is asking that the TTC enter a deal with Toronto Metropolitan University that would see Dundas Station renamed TMU Station after the university by the end of next year.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Police services board chair Dr. Gail Beck resigns
Chair of the Ottawa Police Services Board Dr. Gail Beck resigned from her role on Thursday.
-
Winterlude set to return in 2024 after three years of disruptions
The 46th edition of the Winterlude festival is set to return to the capital region from Feb. 2 to Feb. 19, 2024.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario unveils plans for beer and wine in corner stores
Ontario consumers will soon be able to buy beer, wine and coolers at convenience and big box stores, in addition to grocery stores.
Vancouver
-
3 Amazon drivers arrested for allegedly stealing, selling packages online: Burnaby RCMP
Police in Metro Vancouver have arrested two more Amazon delivery drivers suspected of stealing packages and selling the items online. The recent arrests bring the number of Amazon drivers facing potential theft charges at the company's Burnaby warehouse to three.
-
B.C. to take action on drivers hitting overpasses
The province is looking to crack down on oversized vehicles hitting overpasses in B.C.
-
Do you recognize this man? Coquitlam RCMP seek donation theft suspect
Mounties in Coquitlam are looking for a suspect who they say stole a Salvation Army kettle donation stand earlier this month.
Montreal
-
Out-of-province students will now have to pay $12K to study in Quebec
The Quebec government has officially revealed how much out-of-province students will have to pay if they want to study in the province.
-
Explaining Quebec's new French requirement for out-of-province university students
Not only is Quebec hiking annual tuition for out-of-province students at McGill and Concordia universities to $12,000, the government will also require that 80 per cent of them graduate with an intermediate knowledge of spoken French.
-
3 Montreal MPs sign letter to Canadian university presidents calling to protect Jewish students
Five federal politicians, including three from Montreal, sent a letter to the presidents of every major Canadian university asking them to better protect Jewish students against harassment amid protests and demonstrations related to the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.
Vancouver Island
-
3 Amazon drivers arrested for allegedly stealing, selling packages online: Burnaby RCMP
Police in Metro Vancouver have arrested two more Amazon delivery drivers suspected of stealing packages and selling the items online. The recent arrests bring the number of Amazon drivers facing potential theft charges at the company's Burnaby warehouse to three.
-
Here's the story behind the 'Charlie Brown' tree at the B.C. Legislature
The decorations and the lights twinkle magically, yet some have noticed the limbs on this years Christmas tree at the B.C. Legislature are more spindly and sparse than in past years.
-
Victoria senior inspired by letter from Santa 75 years ago
Robin Jones, 80, is celebrating the season in style, dressed in bright red from head to toe. When he was five years old and suffering from a brutal bout of pneumonia, his dad presented him with a letter.
Atlantic
-
Police release new photo of missing Cape Breton man
Police in Cape Breton have released new photos of a man reported missing earlier this week.
-
AGING IN CANADA
AGING IN CANADA 'It will get worse over the next 10 to 15 years': What to expect from Canada's labour market as the workforce ages
There will likely be more Canadians leaving the workforce than entering it over the next few decades as the country's senior population grows, according to new data from Statistics Canada. Experts say this will not only exacerbate existing labour shortages, but could result in higher wages for employees.
-
N.B. COVID-19 efforts 'above and beyond,' but decisions lacked evidence: auditor
New Brunswick's auditor general has identified 33 recommendations that the Health Department made at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic without showing evidence to substantiate the decisions.
Northern Ontario
-
How to find out if you're eligible for compensation in the Canada-wide LifeLabs settlement
Canadian LifeLabs customers who had their data breached in a 2019 cyberattack may be eligible for compensation after an Ontario court certified a class-action settlement in October.
-
Crash closes Hwy. 11 between Hearst, Cochrane
Highway 11 is closed in the Fauquier area between Cochrane and Hearst, Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday.
-
Skin creams, workout supplements and Teslas: Here are the recalls of the week in Canada
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including more unauthorized skin lightening creams and workout supplements, while Transport Canada flagged an issue with tens of thousands of Teslas.
Kitchener
-
'Suspicious' fire at abandoned Guelph home under investigation
No one was hurt in the fire and the house was empty when crews arrived. But police say there is evidence people may have been inside.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario unveils plans for beer and wine in corner stores
Ontario consumers will soon be able to buy beer, wine and coolers at convenience and big box stores, in addition to grocery stores.
-
Waterloo Region residents will see a 6.9% tax increase next year
The Region of Waterloo approved its 2024 budget at Wednesday night’s council meeting. Despite an earlier motion, council decided against a $1.5 million cut to police services.